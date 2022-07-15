Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator Codes (July 2022)

The Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator gives you the chance to play as a ninja, where you’ll be increasing your strength and skills while exploring multiple islands. You’ll need multiple items on your journey, and an excellent way to earn them beyond playing the game is redeeming codes to receive them on your account. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get all codes for Roblox’s Ninja Clicker Simulator.

How to redeem Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator codes

You will need to launch the game to attempt to redeem any of the codes you want to try. When you launch the game, you need to look to the left side of your screen to find the Twitter icon. Click it, and it will bring up a notification box where you can redeem any available code for Ninja Clicker Simulator. All of the codes we post for the game are not case-sensitive.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend checking out the Twitter page, @iamcookieboi. You can visit this page to discover new codes for Ninja Clicker Simulator. The account will also share any upcoming updates for the game, giving eager players an idea of what to expect in the future. Unlike other Roblox games, these codes have not expired, so many of them should continue to work despite how long ago they were initially released. We recommend checking out the Discord page for the UpGaming group behind Ninja Clicker Simulator.

Ninja Clicker Simulator Codes for July 2022