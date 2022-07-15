Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator Codes (July 2022)
Ninja life isn’t easy.
The Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator gives you the chance to play as a ninja, where you’ll be increasing your strength and skills while exploring multiple islands. You’ll need multiple items on your journey, and an excellent way to earn them beyond playing the game is redeeming codes to receive them on your account. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get all codes for Roblox’s Ninja Clicker Simulator.
How to redeem Roblox Ninja Clicker Simulator codes
You will need to launch the game to attempt to redeem any of the codes you want to try. When you launch the game, you need to look to the left side of your screen to find the Twitter icon. Click it, and it will bring up a notification box where you can redeem any available code for Ninja Clicker Simulator. All of the codes we post for the game are not case-sensitive.
We recommend checking out the Twitter page, @iamcookieboi. You can visit this page to discover new codes for Ninja Clicker Simulator. The account will also share any upcoming updates for the game, giving eager players an idea of what to expect in the future. Unlike other Roblox games, these codes have not expired, so many of them should continue to work despite how long ago they were initially released. We recommend checking out the Discord page for the UpGaming group behind Ninja Clicker Simulator.
Ninja Clicker Simulator Codes for July 2022
- gal4xy – Galactus Pet
- HW2020 – Free pet
- HONEY – Yen Boost
- CAVE – Open Egg Faster boost
- SECRET – Open Egg Faster boost
- POWER – Open Egg Faster boost
- ROLLINROLLIN – Open Egg Faster boost
- HW2020 – Free pet
- THEEND – Open Egg Faster boost for four hours
- BZZZZZ – Secret Pet Chances for one hour
- BOOST – Yen boost for one hour
- CAPCAKE – Luck boost
- EASY – Luck boost
- EZRAINBOW – Luck boost
- MAGIC – Luck boost
- WATER – Luck
- 5KLIKES – Open Egg Faster boost for two hours
- 10KLIKES – Open Egg Faster boost for one hour
- 15KLIKES – Luck
- 17KLIKES – Luck
- 1MVISITS – Luck for two hours
- FANS – Luck
- SOSORRY – Luck
- EARTHGEM – Earth Gem Pet
- WATERGEM – Water Gem Pet
- FIREGEM – Fire Gem Pet
- THECOOKIEBOIYT – CookieBoi Pet
- NICELL4 – Nicell4 Pet
- ITSCAPCAKE – itsCapCake Pet
- HELLOITSME – Shurikens
- HIDDENONE – Yen Potion
- NICELL – Open Egg Faster Boost