Roblox Noob Army Tycoon codes (May 2021)
Here are the latest working codes for Roblox Noob Army Tycoon.
In Roblox Noob Army Tycoon, players can create their army of noobs, defeat other players and complete the research. In order to do this, you will need money and research points, which you can get for free by redeeming the codes listed below to progress easily in the game.
Roblox King Noob Army Tycoon Codes
Some of the King Noob Army Tycoon codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- 10M – 10000 Money and 10000 Research Points
- 7Tp6Mz – 2000 Money and 2000 Research Points
- Vk3d5E – 2000 Money and 2000 Research Points
- EQd57f – 2000 Money and 2000 Research Points
- 2G2upS – 2000 Money and 2000 Research Points
- NOOB – 5000 Money and 5000 Research Points
- lol – 100 Money and 100 Research Points
- noob – 100 Money and 100 Research Points
- noob2 – 250 Money and 250 Research Points
- free money – 100 Money
- free research points – 100 Research Points
- 🙂 – 100 Money and 100 Research Points
Expired Codes
- There are no expired codes at the moment.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Noob Army Tycoon and click on the Code button present on the left side of the screen.
- Paste your code there and hit Enter to claim the reward.