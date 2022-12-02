Roblox One Fruit Simulator Codes (December 2022)

There is no shortage of anime-inspired Roblox games to try, but One Fruit Simulator has the potential to be something very special. Developed by the team behind Anime Journey, it comes with an experienced team behind the helm to help you live out your Straw Hat Pirate dreams. Like many games on the platform, there are some One Fruit Simulator codes out there to give you free goodies and help you catch up with the competition in style.

Codes in One Fruit Simulator will get you free Berri, the in-game currency, and Boosts to help you gain levels faster. Collect resources to help your character grow in power while building your own version of the Straw Hat Pirates from the anime that inspired countless other Roblox games out there.

All One Fruit Simulator codes list

Last Checked: December 2, 2022 Added a new code.

One Fruit Simulator Codes (Working)

These are all the working One Fruit Simulator codes.

OPENBETA—Redeem for 15 minutes of all Boosts (New)

One Fruit Simulator Codes (Expired)

These are all the expired codes for One Fruit Simulator.

SubCLstudio —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards SubCLstudio2 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 500LIKES—Redeem for rewards

How to redeem codes in One Fruit Simulator

It is very simple to redeem codes in One Fruit Simulator. Just follow our guide below.

Launch One Fruit Simulator on Roblox

Click on the Menu button on the bottom left of the screen

Click on the Settings button in the Menu window

Enter the code into the box that says Enter Code

How can you get more One Fruit Simulator Codes?

The developers of One Fruit Simulator release new codes periodically. You can follow the developer on Twitter, subscribe to their YouTube Channel, or join the One Fruit Simulator Discord Server. We will update this page frequently to help you find the latest codes all in one place.

Why aren’t my One Fruit Simulator codes working?

Sometimes codes for Roblox games like One Fruit Simulator expire unexpectedly or the developers remove it to replace it with a similar one. Most codes are one-time use only, so if you’ve put it in before then it likely won’t work again. Be sure that you’ve typed it carefully and avoided adding an extra space at the end if you’re copying and pasting it into the text box.

What do boosts do in One Fruit Simulator?

Like in most Roblox experiences, boosts in One Fruit Simulator are intended to give players more resources as they run through the dungeons. That means more experience points and more Berri while they are active. Before activating any code that offers boosts, be sure that you have enough time to then play the game and take advantage of it. Once you’ve used a code, it will no longer be redeemable so don’t waste it.

What is One Fruit Simulator?

One Fruit Simulator is an RPG where you click-fight against other players and NPCs to complete quests and level up. There is an open world to explore that is themed around the One Piece universe, allowing players to join up with other players and form a crew to explore and find treasure on the high seas.