Roblox Pet Empire Tycoon codes (December 2022)

We all love our pets, but wouldn’t it be great if we could have even more pets? That’s the main appeal of Pet Empire Tycoon, where players can hatch new pets from eggs and create an entire estate for them to live in. Over time, players gain new pets and upgrade their homes to build the most extravagant pet home possible.

Like many other Roblox experiences, Pet Empire Tycoon offers codes to give players free stuff. Many of these are similar to other games like Fruits Battlegrounds, where players can redeem codes to earn in-game currency. In addition to this, Pet Empire Tycoon offers free pets as part of their codes to reward players when the game reaches certain milestones.

All Pet Empire Tycoon Codes List

Pet Empire Tycoon Codes (Working)

These are all working Pet Empire Tycoon codes:

1KLIKES – Reward: 5 minutes Double Cash Boost (New)

– Reward: 5 minutes Double Cash Boost (New) FAST – Reward: Free Cheetah Pet (New)

– Reward: Free Cheetah Pet (New) PIG – Reward: Free Pig Pet (New)

Pet Empire Tycoon Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Pet Empire Tycoon.

How to redeem codes in Pet Empire Tycoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is straightforward to redeem codes in Pet Empire Tycoon. Just follow these easy steps:

While logged into Pet Empire Tycoon, press the green Thumbs-Up icon on the far-left side of the screen.

Type the code into the text box that pops up

Click Redeem and the reward will be added to your character

How can you get more Pet Empire Tycoon codes

The developers of Pet Empire Tycoon release new codes when they hit specific milestones in their development roadmap. If you want to find out exactly when new codes are released, you can join the Tycoon Empire Studios Roblox Group. You can also join the developer’s Discord server. Following them on Twitter can also net you a free double cash boost when you next log in.

Why aren’t my Pet Empire Tycoon codes working?

Many Roblox experience codes expire over time, so the developer may have pulled them unexpectedly. Also, remember that they are single-use only, so if you’ve already redeemed them on an account they can’t be used again. If you’re sure the code you’re using should be working, be careful how you’re typing it. Adding an extra space after the code can cause it to come up as invalid.

Why is my pet’s energy low in Pet Empire Tycoon?

Part of having a pet, real or not, is looking after their needs. In Pet Empire Tycoon, your pets’ energy bar will show how happy and looked after they are. If their energy is low, try feeding or playing with them or putting them to sleep. Doing so will refill the bar and keep your pets happy and healthy for a while longer.

What is Pet Empire Tycoon?

Pet Empire Tycoon is a Roblox game where you can hatch and raise more than 100 different types of pets. Over time you’ll get more pets, resulting in more income to build their play area and even purchase vehicles to show them off throughout the neighborhood. You can go out and explore and potentially find parcels with even more money in them to help boost your income.