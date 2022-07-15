Roblox Pet Hatching Simulator 5 codes (July 2022)

Roblox’s Pet Hatching Simulator 5 is all about hatching multiple pets from eggs and raising them up. You will want to collect multiple unique eggs to find unique creatures to add to your collection, increasing your score, and explore different areas to reach the top of the leaderboards. You will need several items on your journey, and having more creature is always a good thing, which you can earn by redeeming specific codes. This guide covers all codes you can redeem in Roblox Pet Hatching Simulator 5.

How to redeem codes in Pet Hatching Simulator 5

You will njeed to load into the Roblox Pet Hatching Simulator 5 game to redeem any of the codes. We recommend checking the account you use to ensure you use the one you want to receive those items. Once you’re ready, look for the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. It will be underneath your Gems tab. This will bring up a notification box where you can type in the appropiate codes you want to use on your account. The codes we post for this game are not case-sensitive, and you can only redeem them once per account.

We recommend following the @Gloowsy Twitter account, as they will sometimes post codes for the game. For those actively looking for codes will want to regularly check on the page at least once a day, or every so often, to see if anything new appears. You can also check out the development team, Tapping Studios, on their Discord server, or watch Gloows on YouTube. They post about Pet Hatching Simulator 5, and Potion Simulator.

All active codes

Whenever you redeem a code for a pet, it will automatically go into your inventory. Make sure to check here after typing a code into the notification page.

TwitterCode – Enter for a Twitter Dominus Pet.

– Enter for a Twitter Dominus Pet. TwitchCode – Enter for a Twitch Dominus Pet.

All expired codes

The codes do not work forever on Pet Hatching Simulator 5. These are all codes you can no longer use.