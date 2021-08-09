Roblox Pet Simulator X codes (August 2021)

Roblox Pet Simulator X is the latest and greatest game in the Pet Simulator series. If you want to own more pets than you know what to do with, then this is the perfect game for you. However, we all like a little help in our games, which is why we’ve put together this list of all known Roblox Pet Simulator X codes.

Working Roblox Pet Simulator X codes

The following is a list of all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Pet Simulator X. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem codes in the game.

Triple80k : Get a triple Coin boost

: Get a triple Coin boost Easy125k : Get a triple Coin boost

: Get a triple Coin boost EzDiamonds150k : Get a triple Coin boost

: Get a triple Coin boost MoreCoins180k : Get a triple Coin boost

: Get a triple Coin boost Ultra225k : Get an ultra lucky boost

: Get an ultra lucky boost DiscordDiamonds: Get 10,000 Diamonds

Expired Roblox Pet Simulator X codes

The following is a list of all the codes we know to have expired. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer functional.

Release : Get 1,000 Diamonds

: Get 1,000 Diamonds Super25k : Get 25,000 Diamonds

: Get 25,000 Diamonds Lucky50k: Get a super lucky boost

How to redeem Roblox Pet Simulator X codes