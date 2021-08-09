Roblox Pet Simulator X codes (August 2021)
Love your simulated pets with as many goodies as possible.
Roblox Pet Simulator X is the latest and greatest game in the Pet Simulator series. If you want to own more pets than you know what to do with, then this is the perfect game for you. However, we all like a little help in our games, which is why we’ve put together this list of all known Roblox Pet Simulator X codes.
Working Roblox Pet Simulator X codes
The following is a list of all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Pet Simulator X. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem codes in the game.
- Triple80k: Get a triple Coin boost
- Easy125k: Get a triple Coin boost
- EzDiamonds150k: Get a triple Coin boost
- MoreCoins180k: Get a triple Coin boost
- Ultra225k: Get an ultra lucky boost
- DiscordDiamonds: Get 10,000 Diamonds
Expired Roblox Pet Simulator X codes
The following is a list of all the codes we know to have expired. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer functional.
- Release: Get 1,000 Diamonds
- Super25k: Get 25,000 Diamonds
- Lucky50k: Get a super lucky boost
How to redeem Roblox Pet Simulator X codes
- Launch Roblox Pet Simulator X
- Press the Pet button at the bottom of the screen
- Click the star icon at the bottom of the screen
- Scroll down until you find the Redeem Codes option and click on it
- Type in the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the reward will be redeemed to your account