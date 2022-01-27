Roblox Pop It Fidget Simulator codes (February 2022)
Pop more and earn more.
Roblox Pop It Fidget Simulator is a game in which players pop fidget spinners to collect as many coins as they can. The more time you put into it, the better your rewards. However, it can start to feel like a bit of a grind after a while. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Pop It Simulator codes, giving you some additional rewards for your efforts.
Working Roblox Pop It Fidget Simulator codes
The following are all the codes we know to be working in the game. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes in the game.
- MAPUPDATE – Redeem for 1500 Coins
- PETISLAND – Redeem for 2000 Coins
- SIMONDEV – Redeem for 4000 Coin
- smgames – Redeem for 3000 Coins
- pop – Redeem for 2000 Coins
- fidget – Redeem for 4000 Coins
- Russo – Redeem for a Pet
- release – Redeem for coins
- cookie – Redeem for 1k Gems
How to redeem Roblox Pop It Simulator codes
- Launch Roblox Pop It Simulator
- Click on the Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the screen
- Enter the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code, and the rewards will be added to your account