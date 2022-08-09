Roblox Project Baki 2 Trello Link – Where to find the Project Baki Trello

Based on the anime and manga series Baki by Keisuke Itagaki, the goal of this Roblox experience is to grow stronger and become the strongest fighter out there. To do that, you will have to fight stronger and stronger fighters while training and improving your powers. You will have to learn different martial arts and fighting styles to become the best. But, just as not everything is about fighting, there is much to be gained by learning and communicating with others.

That is why Project Baki 2 has a dedicated Trello board, which you can use to learn more about the game and find out what is next around the corner for the popular Roblox fighting game. And not only that, but there is much more to find out, so it’s a perfect place if you’re a Project Baki 2 fan.

What is the link for the Project Baki 2 Trello board?

As you would expect, the official Project Baki 2 Trello board features everything that you need to know about the game. For example, there is a list of all controls that you can use. There is a complete list of fighting styles and events, as well as information on NPCs and Bosses. Furthermore, you will find a map to make your journey much easier.

But that is not all. The Project Baki 2 Trello board functions as a meeting place of sorts, with much information about the game being available and everything that is in the works as well. That also means that the dev team will sometimes even drop special codes for the game on the Trello board, so that’s another good reason to hang out there.

Plus, more experienced players can sometimes also leave game guides to help out new Project Baki 2 players, so if you’re just starting out, the Trello board should be your first stop after getting your feet wet in the game.