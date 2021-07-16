Roblox Project Omega codes (July 2021)

Roblox Project Omega is an exceptional game. It takes players on a romp through the Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield, allowing them to experience it regardless of whether they own a Nintendo Switch or not. To make the game even more interesting, we’ve put together a list of all the codes you can use in the game.

Working Roblox Project Omega codes

The following are all the codes that we know to be working in the game. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem codes in the game.

POPPANIMYUH : Get a free reward

: Get a free reward N3WEVENT : Get a free reward

: Get a free reward Omega512345 : Get a free Jirachi

: Get a free Jirachi Virtuous101096 : Get a free Dialga

: Get a free Dialga 100KVISITSWHAT : Get a free Mewtwo

: Get a free Mewtwo 2KGMEMBA : Get a free Kyurem

: Get a free Kyurem CO4I3 : Get 5 free normal Roulette Spins (Requires 10 gym badges)

: Get 5 free normal Roulette Spins (Requires 10 gym badges) ROUL3TT3 : Get 10 free normal Roulette Spins (Requires 11 gym badges)

: Get 10 free normal Roulette Spins (Requires 11 gym badges) NEWEL3G4NT : Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 3 gym badges)

: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 3 gym badges) MYXST3R1OUS : Get 3 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 4 gym badges)

: Get 3 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 4 gym badges) KAN1CEFND : Get 3 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 4 gym badges)

: Get 3 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 4 gym badges) NOW4UDONU3 : Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 3 gym badges)

: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 3 gym badges) CONT3STS : Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (Requires 3 gym badges)

: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (Requires 3 gym badges) H4PPYEA5T3R : Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (Requires 3 gym badges)

: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (Requires 3 gym badges) SK1NIF3R : Get a free Magikarp holding a Skinifier

: Get a free Magikarp holding a Skinifier CHOCOL4T3BUNNY: Get a shiny Chocolate Bunnelby Skin

Expired Roblox Project Omega codes

FreeSkin : Get a Solidified Bisharp

: Get a Solidified Bisharp Summer : Get a Zeraora

: Get a Zeraora POKEFIX : Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (Requires 7 gym badges)

: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (Requires 7 gym badges) NR1GAME : Get 1 Fortune Ticket

: Get 1 Fortune Ticket UPDAT3 : Get 1 Fortune Ticket

: Get 1 Fortune Ticket 1KREACTS: Get 1 Upgraded Spin

Get 1 Upgraded Spin PVPSOON : Get 1 Upgraded Spin

: Get 1 Upgraded Spin NEVERDELETED : Get 1 Upgraded Spin

: Get 1 Upgraded Spin N3WGROUP : Get 3 Upgraded Spins

: Get 3 Upgraded Spins ERR0R : Get 3 Upgraded Spins

: Get 3 Upgraded Spins 100KMEMBERS : Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 11 gym badges)

: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 11 gym badges) N3WROULETTE : Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 7 gym badges)

: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 7 gym badges) PR3TTY : Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 6 gym badges)

: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 6 gym badges) C4SHFORD4YS : Get 10 million in Cash

: Get 10 million in Cash R4R3S : Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 10 gym badges)

: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 10 gym badges) UPGR4D3 : Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins

: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins H0ST : Get 1 Upgraded Spin

: Get 1 Upgraded Spin N0TD0WN : Get 1 Normal Spin

: Get 1 Normal Spin NewUpdate : Get a Delta Lucario

: Get a Delta Lucario 1KHYPE : Get a Shiny Dragapult

: Get a Shiny Dragapult MEGAUPDATE : Get a Shiny Grimmsnarl

: Get a Shiny Grimmsnarl FreeLegend : Get a Moltres

: Get a Moltres FreeShiny : Get a Shiny Salamence

: Get a Shiny Salamence L0VEYOU : Get A Shiny Cobalion

: Get A Shiny Cobalion 10KMEMBERS : Get a Shiny Keldeo

: Get a Shiny Keldeo TR33 : GEt a free gift

: GEt a free gift CoolUpd : Get a Rainbow Victini

: Get a Rainbow Victini SHADOW : Get a Shadow Lugia

: Get a Shadow Lugia FIXES : Get A shiny Drakrai

: Get A shiny Drakrai SP00KY : Get a Halloween Rayquaza

: Get a Halloween Rayquaza R3VAMP : Get a Glarian Lugia

: Get a Glarian Lugia RARES : Get a Marshadow

: Get a Marshadow F1X3S : Get a Shiny Kyurem

: Get a Shiny Kyurem 2KPLAY : Get a Shiny Kyogre

: Get a Shiny Kyogre 4NDR31 : Get a Shiny Groudon

: Get a Shiny Groudon 1MVISITS : Get a Shiny Mewtwo

: Get a Shiny Mewtwo PR3S3NT : Get a Present Crustle

: Get a Present Crustle S4NT4 : Get a Santa Slaking

: Get a Santa Slaking SN0WM4N : Get a Snowman Magearna

: Get a Snowman Magearna DEETERSUCKS : Get a Shiny Terrakion

: Get a Shiny Terrakion LOVERBOY : Get a Shiny Virizion

: Get a Shiny Virizion HAPPYNEWYEAR : Get 3 Ultra Roulette Spins

: Get 3 Ultra Roulette Spins M0NEY : Get 3 million in Cash

: Get 3 million in Cash D3LETION : Get 1 Upgraded Roulette Spin

: Get 1 Upgraded Roulette Spin 2KPLAYS : Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin

: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin 4KPLAYS : Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin

: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin 5KPLAYS : Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins

: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins WELOVEDRAMA: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin

How to redeem codes in Roblox Project Omega