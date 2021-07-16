Roblox Project Omega codes (July 2021)
Some assistance for your next adventure int he Galar region.
Roblox Project Omega is an exceptional game. It takes players on a romp through the Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield, allowing them to experience it regardless of whether they own a Nintendo Switch or not. To make the game even more interesting, we’ve put together a list of all the codes you can use in the game.
Working Roblox Project Omega codes
The following are all the codes that we know to be working in the game. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem codes in the game.
- POPPANIMYUH: Get a free reward
- N3WEVENT: Get a free reward
- Omega512345: Get a free Jirachi
- Virtuous101096: Get a free Dialga
- 100KVISITSWHAT: Get a free Mewtwo
- 2KGMEMBA: Get a free Kyurem
- CO4I3: Get 5 free normal Roulette Spins (Requires 10 gym badges)
- ROUL3TT3: Get 10 free normal Roulette Spins (Requires 11 gym badges)
- NEWEL3G4NT: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 3 gym badges)
- MYXST3R1OUS: Get 3 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 4 gym badges)
- KAN1CEFND: Get 3 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 4 gym badges)
- NOW4UDONU3: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 3 gym badges)
- CONT3STS: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (Requires 3 gym badges)
- H4PPYEA5T3R: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (Requires 3 gym badges)
- SK1NIF3R: Get a free Magikarp holding a Skinifier
- CHOCOL4T3BUNNY: Get a shiny Chocolate Bunnelby Skin
Expired Roblox Project Omega codes
- FreeSkin: Get a Solidified Bisharp
- Summer: Get a Zeraora
- POKEFIX: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (Requires 7 gym badges)
- NR1GAME: Get 1 Fortune Ticket
- UPDAT3: Get 1 Fortune Ticket
- 1KREACTS: Get 1 Upgraded Spin
- PVPSOON: Get 1 Upgraded Spin
- NEVERDELETED: Get 1 Upgraded Spin
- N3WGROUP: Get 3 Upgraded Spins
- ERR0R: Get 3 Upgraded Spins
- 100KMEMBERS: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 11 gym badges)
- N3WROULETTE: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 7 gym badges)
- PR3TTY: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 6 gym badges)
- C4SHFORD4YS: Get 10 million in Cash
- R4R3S: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins (Requires 10 gym badges)
- UPGR4D3: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins
- H0ST: Get 1 Upgraded Spin
- N0TD0WN: Get 1 Normal Spin
- NewUpdate: Get a Delta Lucario
- 1KHYPE: Get a Shiny Dragapult
- MEGAUPDATE: Get a Shiny Grimmsnarl
- FreeLegend: Get a Moltres
- FreeShiny: Get a Shiny Salamence
- L0VEYOU: Get A Shiny Cobalion
- 10KMEMBERS: Get a Shiny Keldeo
- TR33: GEt a free gift
- CoolUpd: Get a Rainbow Victini
- SHADOW: Get a Shadow Lugia
- FIXES: Get A shiny Drakrai
- SP00KY: Get a Halloween Rayquaza
- R3VAMP: Get a Glarian Lugia
- RARES: Get a Marshadow
- F1X3S: Get a Shiny Kyurem
- 2KPLAY: Get a Shiny Kyogre
- 4NDR31: Get a Shiny Groudon
- 1MVISITS: Get a Shiny Mewtwo
- PR3S3NT: Get a Present Crustle
- S4NT4: Get a Santa Slaking
- SN0WM4N: Get a Snowman Magearna
- DEETERSUCKS: Get a Shiny Terrakion
- LOVERBOY: Get a Shiny Virizion
- HAPPYNEWYEAR: Get 3 Ultra Roulette Spins
- M0NEY: Get 3 million in Cash
- D3LETION: Get 1 Upgraded Roulette Spin
- 2KPLAYS: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin
- 4KPLAYS: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin
- 5KPLAYS: Get 2 Ultra Roulette Spins
- WELOVEDRAMA: Get 1 Ultra Roulette Spin
How to redeem codes in Roblox Project Omega
- Launch Roblox Project Omega
- Progress to the first gym in the game and claim the first badge by beating the gym leader
- Open the menu and select the Mystery Gift option
- Enter the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the reward will be redeemd to your account