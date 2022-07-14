Roblox Project X Codes (July 2022)

Project X is a fun gem of a Roblox game that bears many anime-related tropes in a goofy RPG setting. With many millions of visits to this Roblox world, its in-game culture has become very competitive. Players are looking for any edge they can get to upgrade their avatars. Luckily, as is tradition with many Roblox worlds, there is a growing list of codes for the game that will greatly enhance player abilities. Follow this article to find out what are the available codes for Project X and how to redeem them. And make sure to check back regularly to see if there have been any updates.

How to redeem codes

Redeeming your Project X codes is very similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be ready in no time:

Log into the Project X game.

On the lower left side of your screen, you will find a Menu button. Click on it.

On the following menu, find the field labelled ‘Enter Code’.

Copy and paste or type in the codes into the field.

Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.

All active Roblox Project X codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for Project X:

SubToJohntoon02 – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP SubToCastobus – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP SubToEtheralMiracle – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP SubToKelvingTS – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP SubToNoclypso – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP SubToTerraBlox – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP 45kLikes – Redeem for 250,000 Gold, 30 Minutes 2x Experience, 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 250,000 Gold, 30 Minutes 2x Experience, 50,000 Mastery XP SubToInfernasu – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP SubToKiddStan – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP 15kLikes – Redeem for 30 Minutes of Double Experience

– Redeem for 30 Minutes of Double Experience GodHelpUsAll – Redeem for One Hour of Double Experience

– Redeem for One Hour of Double Experience SubToibemaine – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP SubToAspectProductions – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP SubToKarma – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP SubToTheSalehm121 – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

– Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP SubToBuilderboyTV – Redeem for 50,000 Mastery XP

All expired Roblox Project X codes

There are currently no expired codes for Project X. However, if any of the active codes happen to expire, we will make sure to add them to this space. It is best practice to redeem any active codes on time so that you don’t miss out on them if they eventually expire.