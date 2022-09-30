Roblox Pumpkin Carving Simulator codes (October 2022)

Roblox offers millions of different games for all players, but only a few good horror games exist. Roblox Pumpkin Carving is a great option if you are on the hunt to get a simple horror simulator game. The game is not too scary, so even if you are faint-hearted, you can play the game. In the game, you start with a knife and an open world, where you must find and carve pumpkins.

The catch of the game is that the zombies will be protecting the pumpkins, so you must keep yourself safe and keep carving the pumpkins. You can buy better items and pets by selling the loot to carve more efficiently. It’s a great simulator game that all players will enjoy; to improve that, you can use the working codes. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Pumpkin Carving Simulator.

All working codes for Roblox Pumpkin Carving Simulator

The GreatDevelopers keep its game updated with newer and better features and codes. The codes are very practical as they help you get additional candies to make purchases. Additionally, with new milestones and updates, the developers will likely add even more working codes for the game. Here are all the working codes for the Roblox Pumpkin Carving Simulator as of this month.

ENCHANT : Redeem this code to get free 100 candies.

: Redeem this code to get free 100 candies. Spooky: Redeem this code to get free 100 candies.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Pumpkin Carving Simulator

To redeem the working codes for Roblox Pumpkin Carving Simulator, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Pumpkin Carving Simulator on your device.

Click on the Twitter icon on the left side of your screen.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code and redeem it to get rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Pumpkin Carving Simulator

Roblox Pumpkin Carving Simulator is an old game, so there are many expired codes for it. Here is the list of all expired codes for the Roblox Pumpkin Carving Simulator as of now.