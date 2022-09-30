Roblox Snow Shoveling Simulator codes (October 2022)

Roblox has many great old titles that are still relevant, and players enjoy playing those; a great example of those titles is Roblox Snow Shoveling Simulator. The game is in a big snow field, where you start with a shovel and need to dig snow. You can buy various items in the game to speed your shoveling up. It’s a fun and paced game, and you can use the working codes to speed the process up. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Snow Shoveling Simulator to help you get many rewards.

All working codes for Roblox Snow Shoveling Simulator

The game no longer receives regular or even weekly updates, but there is a chance that Virtual Block Studio will revamp the entire game. However, there are still many working codes for the game that will help you get cash and other useful items. Here are all the working codes for the Roblox Snow Shoveling Simulator as of this month.

15mVisits : Redeem this code to get $1,500.

darMoney : Redeem this code to get $700

tvdude : Redeem this code to get Darzeth

DiamondSnow : Redeem this code to get Diamond Frosty

150kLikes : Redeem this code to get $1,500

gearHead : Redeem this code to get $1,000

GimmieIce! : Redeem this code to get 100 ice

40m : Redeem this code to get $4,000

500k : Redeem this code to get 75 ice

matrix : Redeem this code to get $500

1Month : Redeem this code to get $10,000

burrr : Redeem this code to get 50 ice

2018 : Redeem this code to get $2,018

WhatLiesBelow : Redeem this code to get $5,000

IceCreature : Redeem this code to get 150 ice

RedTail : Redeem this code to get $500

AFlyingAnt : Redeem this code to get Ant's Parrot

TheAnt : Redeem this code to get $2,500

yespls : Redeem this code to get $5,000

50k : Redeem this code to get $50,000

: Redeem this code to get $50,000 ToInfinity: Redeem this code to get $10,000

How to redeem codes in Roblox Snow Shoveling Simulator

To redeem the codes in Roblox Snow Shoveling Simulator, follow the steps below.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the small Twitter icon on the left side.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code, and redeem it to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Snow Shoveling Simulator

Along with the working codes, there are a few expired codes. Here is the list of all expired codes for the Roblox Snow Shoveling Simulator as of now.