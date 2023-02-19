Roblox Tower Heroes codes (February 2023)

Indulge in the thrill of defending your territory against endless waves of enemy attacks with Roblox Tower Heroes. In the game, you have to deploy a variety of towers and heroes to defend your territory. Each hero comes with their unique abilities and can be upgraded to match the increasing difficulty levels of the game.

Whether you’re a fan of fast-paced gameplay or want to test your strategic skills, Tower Heroes has everything to offer. With a vast array of maps and modes to choose from, get ready to be hooked on to this game for hours on end. You can also redeem codes for free skins, coins, and more.

Related: Roblox Dimension Defenders codes

Roblox Tower Heroes all codes

Roblox Tower Heroes working codes

crispytyph — Reward: Typh Hazel Stickers

— Reward: Typh Hazel Stickers SPOOKTACULAR — Reward: Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker

— Reward: Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker FRANKBDAY — Reward: Funny Birthday Frank Skin

— Reward: Funny Birthday Frank Skin 2020VISION — Reward: Streamer Skin

— Reward: Streamer Skin PixelBit — Reward: 20 Coins

— Reward: 20 Coins ENEMYPETS — Reward: Spider Stickers

— Reward: Spider Stickers July42020 — Reward: Fireworks Skin

— Reward: Fireworks Skin HEROESXBOX — Reward: Xbox Skin

— Reward: Xbox Skin ODDPORT — Reward: Skin and Stickers

— Reward: Skin and Stickers CubeCavern — Reward: Wiz SCC Skin

— Reward: Wiz SCC Skin pizzatime — Reward: Skin and Sticker

— Reward: Skin and Sticker ENCORE — Reward: Stickers and Characters

— Reward: Stickers and Characters Valentine2023 — Reward: Cupid Quinn

— Reward: Cupid Quinn Easter2022 — Reward: Maoi Sticker

— Reward: Maoi Sticker THSTICKER — Reward: Stickers

— Reward: Stickers 4JULY2021 — Reward: Fireworks Modifier

— Reward: Fireworks Modifier KARTKIDPLUSH — Reward: Kart Kid Plush Sticker

— Reward: Kart Kid Plush Sticker RDC2022SPIN — Reward: Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp Stickers

— Reward: Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp Stickers TEAMUP — Reward: Team Up Sticker

Roblox Tower Heroes expired codes

PVPUPDATE — Reward: Modifier

— Reward: Modifier PoisonShroom — Reward: Mushroom Skin

— Reward: Mushroom Skin COOPERATE — Reward: 3 Stickers

— Reward: 3 Stickers FastFood — Reward: Orange Soda Skin

— Reward: Orange Soda Skin CartoonyWizard — Reward: Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin

— Reward: Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin NEWLOBBY — Reward: Burst Skin

— Reward: Burst Skin ONEYEAR_TH — Reward: 20 Coins and Concept Chef

— Reward: 20 Coins and Concept Chef DevHiloh — Reward: Hiloh Skin

— Reward: Hiloh Skin Karts&Chaos — Reward: Popcorn Skin

— Reward: Popcorn Skin xmas2020 — Reward: Snowflake Skin

— Reward: Snowflake Skin 100MIL — Reward: Skin and 20 Coins

— Reward: Skin and 20 Coins lunar2021 — Reward: 20 Coins

— Reward: 20 Coins APRILFOOL — Reward: Negative 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin

— Reward: Negative 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin TEAMSPARKS — Reward: Metaverse Skin

— Reward: Metaverse Skin 4JULY2021 — Reward: Modifier

— Reward: Modifier TreeBranch — Reward: Leaves Skin

— Reward: Leaves Skin happy2021 — Reward: 2021 Voca

— Reward: 2021 Voca Valentine2022 — Reward: Angel Slime skin

— Reward: Angel Slime skin FRANKBDAY — Reward: Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers

— Reward: Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers 1MIL — Reward: 1 Million Skin and 20 Coins

— Reward: 1 Million Skin and 20 Coins thxgiving — Reward: Pilgrim Skin

— Reward: Pilgrim Skin July42020 — Reward: Fireworks Skin

— Reward: Fireworks Skin halloween2020 — Reward: Green Jack o Lantern Skin

Related: Roblox Tower Blitz codes

How to redeem Roblox Tower Heroes codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the steps below to redeem Roblox Tower Heroes codes

Launch Roblox Tower Heroes on your device.

Click on the Roblox button on the left side.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any code there and redeem it to get rewards.

Where to get more Roblox Tower Heroes codes

If you’re looking for more Roblox Tower Heroes codes, the best places to find them are on the game’s official Discord and Twitter pages. The developers frequently release new codes on these platforms, which you can redeem in-game for rewards and bonuses. By keeping an eye on these platforms, you can make sure you never miss a new code and keep your gameplay experience fresh and exciting.

Why are my Roblox Tower Heroes codes not working

If you’re having trouble redeeming Roblox Tower Heroes codes, there could be a few reasons why they aren’t working. Firstly, the code may have expired, and once it does, it cannot be redeemed any more. Secondly, if you’ve made a typing error while entering the code, it will not work. Double-check the code to ensure that you’ve entered it correctly.

How to get more rewards in Roblox Tower Heroes

In Roblox Tower Heroes, you can earn free rewards by completing weekly quests. These quests can reward you with coins and unique items, such as skins and towers. By completing these quests, you can unlock exclusive rewards that enhance your gameplay experience. Keep in mind that these quests refresh every week, so be sure to check back regularly to stay up-to-date on the latest rewards.

What kind of game is Roblox Tower Heroes

Roblox Tower Heroes is a tower defense game that challenges players to defend their tower against waves of enemy attacks. Players can deploy a variety of towers and heroes to defend their territory, each with their unique abilities and upgrade options. The game features fast-paced gameplay that requires quick thinking and strategic planning to succeed.