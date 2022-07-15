Roblox Ro-Force Codes (July 2022)

Ro-Force is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime and manga Fire Force. It is a game that more or less lets you play Fire Force in Roblox, and has been very popular with the fans. Like most Roblox games, Ro-Force has a system in place to enter and redeem codes for free prizes. Follow our guide to find out how to get these prizes and there is also a nifty list of active and expired codes, so make sure to check back regularly.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Ro-Force

Redeeming your Ro-Force codes is slightly different than other Roblox titles. However, just follow our simple steps and you’ll be ready in no time:

Log into the Ro-Force game.

Open the Chat window by pressing the forward slash key ( / ) on your keyboard.

Copy and paste or type in the codes. Note that every code has to start with ‘!Code ‘. We have included that in the list for your convenience.

Press the ‘Enter’ key on your keyboard and any active codes will be automatically added to your account, with your character describing them.

All active Roblox Ro-Force codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for the Ro-Force:

!Code UPDATE2OUT – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward !Code FreeForce –Redeem code for 3 spins and also 2,500 yen

–Redeem code for 3 spins and also 2,500 yen !Code 6Klikes –Redeem code for 5 spins

–Redeem code for 5 spins !Code UPDATE10UT – Redeem code for exclusive reward

– Redeem code for exclusive reward !Code 20K –Redeem code for 5 spins and also 2,500 yen

–Redeem code for 5 spins and also 2,500 yen !Code Terrablox –Redeem code for 3 spins

–Redeem code for 3 spins !Code PaidOne –Redeem code for 5 spins and also 2,500 yen

–Redeem code for 5 spins and also 2,500 yen !Code DelayedRelease –Redeem code for 3 spins

–Redeem code for 3 spins !Code SORRYLOL – Redeem code for 3 spins and also 2,500 yen

– Redeem code for 3 spins and also 2,500 yen !Code 14KPLAN –Redeem code for 5 spins and also 2,000 yen

–Redeem code for 5 spins and also 2,000 yen !Code 8Klikes – Redeem code for 5 spins

– Redeem code for 5 spins !Code Sub2BuilderBoyTV –Redeem code for 3 spins

–Redeem code for 3 spins !Code Sub2ibemaine –Redeem code for 3 spins

–Redeem code for 3 spins !Code Sub2Sagee4 –Redeem code for 3 spins

–Redeem code for 3 spins !Code BetaBlast –Redeem code for spins

–Redeem code for spins !Code BlankScreen – Redeem code for spins

All expired Roblox Ro-Force codes

There are currently no expired codes for the Ro-Force. However, if any active codes happen to expire, we will make sure to add them to this space. It is best practice to redeem any active codes on time so that you don’t miss out on them if they eventually expire.