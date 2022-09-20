Roblox Sea Piece codes (September 2022)

Roblox Sea Piece is an anime-based game inspired by the iconic One Piece. If you are a fan of One Piece, then this game is one of the best Roblox games you can play now. Unlike many other One Piece games on Roblox, you start as a fish-man and work your way up the ladder by defeating various enemies. The game is about getting stronger; even the PvP requires work to unlock. This guide covers all the working Roblox Sea Piece codes to help you become the strongest smoother.

Roblox Sea Piece all working codes in September 2022

The developers added three new codes taking the total the number of working codes in Roblox Sea Piece to 10. These ten codes will help you earn rewards, beli, reset your stat, and give you an XP boost. Here are all the working codes in September 2022 for Roblox Sea Piece.

Millionare! – Redeem this code to get 500 million beli.

– Redeem this code to get 500 million beli. Billionare! – Redeem this code to get 1 billion beli.

– Redeem this code to get 1 billion beli. Update8! – Redeem this code to get a free reward.

– Redeem this code to get a free reward. Update7! – Redeem this code to get 246,810 beli.

– Redeem this code to get 246,810 beli. Update6! – Redeem this code reset your stats, and get double the XP.

– Redeem this code reset your stats, and get double the XP. Update5! – Redeem this code to get 1 million beli.

– Redeem this code to get 1 million beli. SECONDSEA! – Redeem this code to get 500 million beli.

– Redeem this code to get 500 million beli. BackToSchoolNerds – Redeem this code to reset stats and get 123,456 beli.

– Redeem this code to reset stats and get 123,456 beli. SorryAbout10K! – Redeem this code to get 250,000 beli.

– Redeem this code to get 250,000 beli. Big20 – Redeem this code to get 1 million beli.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Sea Piece

If you are having trouble entering any of the codes above, follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Sea Piece.

Screenshot by Gamepur