Roblox Skate Park codes

November is here, and that means a new month in the Roblox world of Skate Park. For those who may not be familiar with Skate Park, it’s essentially a skateboarding simulator that might not have the graphics like a Tony Hawk Pro Skater, but it might be just for you if you’re looking for some boarding fun.

In Roblox’s Skate Park, players can use Credits to upgrade their boards, and one way you can earn Credits is through codes. There are currently several active codes for Skate Park, and you can find the active ones right below.

How to redeem these codes

In order to redeem codes in Skate Park, scroll over to the left-hand part of the screen and select the Codes tab. Once you do, you’ll see an option to enter the codes into the game.

Active Codes

vacation – Credits

Credits skateboarding – Credits

Credits ThisTheSeason – Credits

Credits HOLIDAY – Cand Cane Board and Snowflake Wheels

Cand Cane Board and Snowflake Wheels NEWPARK – Credits

Credits 7k – Credits

– Credits 8k – Credits

– Credits 100k – Credits

– Credits flamingo – Credits

– Credits milo – Credits

– Credits race – Credits

– Credits razor – Credits

– Credits retromada – Credits

– Credits sorry – Credits

– Credits starsub – Credits

– Credits update – Credits

