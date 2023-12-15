Roblox Skywars Codes (December 2023)

Updated: December 15, 2023 We checked for new codes!

Building a base on space is something everyone would want to do, and you can do so in Roblox, thanks to Roblox Skywars. As you embark your journey to build your base and destroy other’s to rule the skies, codes can come in pretty handy. Here are the Roblox Skywars codes for November.

How to redeem Roblox Skywars codes?

Unlike other Roblox worlds, the redemption process is a bit different here. Click on the small text box in the lower left of the screen. Just enter any active code and the rewards should instantly appear.

What are the Roblox Skywars codes?

In Roblox Skywars you can get skins and potions with the help of codes. While that might not be a lot, it will still make your entire base building experience quite fun. Codes are case-sensitive so be wary of that.

Working Codes

Santabot – Santabot Skin

– Santabot Skin penguin – Penguin Skin

– Penguin Skin polarbear – Polar Bear Skin

– Polar Bear Skin icegolem – Ice Golem Skin

– Ice Golem Skin iceknight – Ice Knight Skin

– Ice Knight Skin icequeen – Ice Queen Skin

– Ice Queen Skin dragon – Dragon Skin

– Dragon Skin zombie – Zombie Skin

– Zombie Skin skeleton – Skeleton Skin

– Skeleton Skin monster – Monster Skin

– Monster Skin Frankenstein – Frankenstein Skin

– Frankenstein Skin sword – Iron Sword

– Iron Sword ghost – Potion

– Potion sparklez – Potion

– Potion snowman – Snowman Skin

– Snowman Skin korblox – Armored Skin

– Armored Skin Witch – Witch skin

Witch skin Vampire – Vampire skin

Vampire skin Werewolf – Werewolf skin

Werewolf skin Mummy – Mummy skin

Inactive Codes

All codes are currently active.