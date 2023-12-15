Roblox Skywars Codes (December 2023)
Here are the Roblox Skywars codes for the month of November.
Updated: December 15, 2023
We checked for new codes!
Building a base on space is something everyone would want to do, and you can do so in Roblox, thanks to Roblox Skywars. As you embark your journey to build your base and destroy other’s to rule the skies, codes can come in pretty handy. Here are the Roblox Skywars codes for November.
How to redeem Roblox Skywars codes?
Unlike other Roblox worlds, the redemption process is a bit different here. Click on the small text box in the lower left of the screen. Just enter any active code and the rewards should instantly appear.
What are the Roblox Skywars codes?
In Roblox Skywars you can get skins and potions with the help of codes. While that might not be a lot, it will still make your entire base building experience quite fun. Codes are case-sensitive so be wary of that.
Working Codes
- Santabot – Santabot Skin
- penguin – Penguin Skin
- polarbear – Polar Bear Skin
- icegolem – Ice Golem Skin
- iceknight – Ice Knight Skin
- icequeen – Ice Queen Skin
- dragon – Dragon Skin
- zombie – Zombie Skin
- skeleton – Skeleton Skin
- monster – Monster Skin
- Frankenstein – Frankenstein Skin
- sword – Iron Sword
- ghost – Potion
- sparklez – Potion
- snowman – Snowman Skin
- korblox – Armored Skin
- Witch – Witch skin
- Vampire – Vampire skin
- Werewolf – Werewolf skin
- Mummy – Mummy skin
Inactive Codes
All codes are currently active.