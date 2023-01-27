Roblox Soul War codes (January 2023)

Are you ready to wield the power of a Shinigami (Soul Reaper), a Hollow’s strength, or Quincy’s wit? Look no further than Roblox Soul War. The game is inspired by the popular anime series Bleach and immerses you fully in the anime world. Battle against hordes of monsters, bosses, and other players to gain experience and level up your character.

The game’s open-world environment allows you to explore and discover new areas, each with its unique challenges. Sometimes you might make wrong choices or need extra cash to help you in the game. You can use the game’s working codes to deal with those situations.

All Roblox Soul War codes list

Roblox Soul War codes (Working)

!code RaceReroll12024444 —Reward: Race Reroll

—Reward: Race Reroll !code RACEREROLL2 —Reward: Race Reroll

—Reward: Race Reroll !code RACEREROLL —Reward: Race Reroll

—Reward: Race Reroll !code CashMoney23 —Reward: 1,000 Yen

—Reward: 1,000 Yen !code ANTICHEAT —Reward: 1,000 Yen

—Reward: 1,000 Yen !code SINNER —Reward: 1,000 Yen

—Reward: 1,000 Yen !code BYAKUYA —Reward: 1,000 Yen

—Reward: 1,000 Yen !code 2KONRELEASE —Reward: 2 hours 2x XP

—Reward: 2 hours 2x XP !code Release2023 —Reward: 2 hours 2x XP

—Reward: 2 hours 2x XP !code SPECIALREROLL2 —Reward: Special Reroll

—Reward: Special Reroll !code SPECIALREROLL —Reward: Special Reroll

—Reward: Special Reroll !code 3kPlayers—Reward: 2 hours 2x XP

Roblox Soul War codes (Expired)

!code UPDATE1 —Reward: 3,000 Yen

—Reward: 3,000 Yen !code 2MVISITS —Reward: 5,000 Yen

—Reward: 5,000 Yen !code 50KMEMBERS —Reward: Slot Wipe

—Reward: Slot Wipe !code NOTENOUGHRICHES —Reward: 5,000 Yen

—Reward: 5,000 Yen !code EVENRICHER —Reward: 5,000 Yen

—Reward: 5,000 Yen !code THANKYOU —Reward: 5,000 Yen

—Reward: 5,000 Yen !code 1MVISITS —Reward: 1 hour XP Boost

—Reward: 1 hour XP Boost !code 3MVISITS —Reward: 2,000 Yen

—Reward: 2,000 Yen !code 10KLIKES —Reward: Ability Reroll

—Reward: Ability Reroll !code WEAREBACK —Reward: 10,000 Yen

—Reward: 10,000 Yen !code NEWPOWER —Reward: Ability Reroll

—Reward: Ability Reroll !code XPBOOST —Reward: 15 minutes XP Boost

—Reward: 15 minutes XP Boost !code UPDATE0 —Reward: 15 minutes XP Boost

—Reward: 15 minutes XP Boost !code FREEWIPE —Reward: character wipe

—Reward: character wipe !code ANOTHERWIPE —Reward: character wipe

—Reward: character wipe !code FREEMONEY—Reward: 1,000 Yen

How to redeem codes in Roblox Soul War

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Roblox Soul War.

Launch Roblox Soul War on your device.

Go to the chat in the top right corner.

Entre any working code starting with “!code” and send it to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Soul War codes?

The best way to get more Roblox Soul War codes is the check the game’s official Trello board. There is a dedicated card for codes in the Info list. The developer, Xi Studio, lists all working codes there. You can also follow the game’s developer on Twitter to get special codes.

Why are my Roblox Soul War codes not working?

There could be several reasons your Roblox Soul War codes are not working. The main reason is that the code has expired and no longer works. It could also be that you are making a typo when entering the codes. Make sure to enter the code exactly as shown above.

How to be a soul reaper in Roblox Soul War

You spawn as a human, and as a Bleach fan, you would want to be a Soul Reaper. To do that, you must become a Trainee by talking to a Soul Reaper that spawns randomly. As a trainee, achieve level 5 by completing quests, and you will become a Soul Reaper.

What is Roblox Soul War?

Roblox Soul War is a thrilling game on Roblox that transports players into a fantasy world filled with powerful warriors and challenging battles. Players can choose from different races inspired by the anime series Bleach, including Shinigamis (Soul Reapers), Hollows, and Quincy. Each race has unique abilities and skills that players can use to battle against enemies.