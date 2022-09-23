Roblox Speed Race Clicker codes (September 2022)

Roblox has many games to offer for all types of players. One genre that is mainly talked about is the click simulation games; it’s simple games where you need to collect clicks and then use those to get something in return. Roblox Speed Race Clicker is one of the newer addition to the genre, and it’s been a great hit. In this game, you need to collect many clicks and then use those to race with other players. It’s an enjoyable game where you can earn lighting to get more of the game. However, as the game progresses, getting more lighting is tricky. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Speed Race Clicker to help you earn lighting and other rewards.

All working codes for Roblox Speed Race Clicker

BestBunny has recently added one additional code to the ones already working and made the number of working codes four. The game is still new, so having four codes is great. All of these codes reward you with different items; gems, lighting, a beach trail, and a cat pet. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Race Clicker in September 2022.

HAVEAGOODTIME : Redeem this code to get 100 gems

: Redeem this code to get 100 gems MOREPETS : Redeem this code to get a rare cat pet.

: Redeem this code to get a rare cat pet. NEWGAME : Redeem this code to get 100 lightings.

: Redeem this code to get 100 lightings. FASTRACE: Redeem this code to get a beach trail

How to redeem codes in Roblox Speed Race Clicker

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem any of the working codes, follow the easy steps below.

Launch Roblox Speed Race Clicker on your device.

Click on the small codes icon on the left side of your screen.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code in it and click redeem to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Speed Race Clicker

The game is still new, and newer codes are being added, but no expired codes exist.