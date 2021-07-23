Roblox Super Speed Simulator codes (July 2021)
Become the fastest player in the universe.
Roblox Super Speed Simulator is a game that’s all about becoming the fastest human in the universe. You have to tap your screen to increase your speed, and never let that speed drop lest someone outperform you as the fastesst one of them all. However, even the fastest people need a rest, which is why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Speed Simulator codes that can give you a brief reprieve from keeping that speed up.
Working Roblox Super Speed Simulator codes
The following list contains all the codes we know to be functional in Roblox Super Speed Simulator. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem them in-game.
- TRENDPLAYZ: Get a free TrendPlayz pet
- IMPOSTER: Get a free Imposter pet
- TOFUU: Get a free Tofuu pet
- CR1T1C4L: Gain 25 Energy
- RELEASE: Gain 50 Energy
- UPDATE13: Gain 130 Energy
- CHECKEREDFLAG: Gain 250 Energy
- 4KLIKES: Gain 400 Energy
- TOPSPEED: Gain 500 Energy
- 1MVISITS: Get one free Rebirth
Expired Roblox Super Speed Simulator codes
As of July 2021, there are no known expired codes for Roblox Super Speed Simulator. When we find that a code has expired, we’ll add it to a list under this heading, so you know the reward is no longer available.
How to redeem Roblox Super Speed Simulator codes
- Launch Roblox Super Speed Simulator
- Click on the Twitter icon in the screen’s top right-hand corner
- Type in the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the reward will be redeemed to your account