Roblox Survive The Killer codes (October 2022)
Are there any working codes?
Roblox features many unique titles, and the survival genre particularly receives some notable titles. Survive The Killer is a great game if you love the idea of a thriller survival game. The game is simple; there will be two types of players, killers, and survivors. First, the survivors’ job is to keep away from the killer and save themselves along with the team. On the other hand, the killer must try to kill as many players as possible before they can escape or the time runs out. The game features a store where you can purchase various items and knives. Additionally, you can use the working codes to get free knives in the game, and this guide has all the working codes for Roblox Survive The Killer.
Active Survive The Killer codes
Slyce Entertainment updates Survive The Killer with newer and fun things that players enjoy, but no newer codes are added. There is only one active code for the game, and it helps you get a knife. That said, players are hopeful that the developers will add new working codes for the game as it reaches newer heights and receives more updates. Here is the list of all active Survive The Killer codes as of this month.
- MISSINGAVATAR: Redeem this code to get a free The Missing Avatar knife.
Expired Survive The Killer codes
The game is old, and almost all of its codes have expired with no new codes. Here is the list of all expired codes for Survive The Killer as of now.
How to redeem Survive The Killer codes
Here is how you can redeem the working codes in Roblox Survive The Killer.
- Launch Roblox Survive The Killer on your device.
- Go to the lobby, and click on the codes button at the bottom.
- A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.
- Type any working code and redeem it to get rewards.