Roblox Survive The Killer codes (October 2022)

Roblox features many unique titles, and the survival genre particularly receives some notable titles. Survive The Killer is a great game if you love the idea of a thriller survival game. The game is simple; there will be two types of players, killers, and survivors. First, the survivors’ job is to keep away from the killer and save themselves along with the team. On the other hand, the killer must try to kill as many players as possible before they can escape or the time runs out. The game features a store where you can purchase various items and knives. Additionally, you can use the working codes to get free knives in the game, and this guide has all the working codes for Roblox Survive The Killer.

Active Survive The Killer codes

Slyce Entertainment updates Survive The Killer with newer and fun things that players enjoy, but no newer codes are added. There is only one active code for the game, and it helps you get a knife. That said, players are hopeful that the developers will add new working codes for the game as it reaches newer heights and receives more updates. Here is the list of all active Survive The Killer codes as of this month.

MISSINGAVATAR: Redeem this code to get a free The Missing Avatar knife.

Expired Survive The Killer codes

The game is old, and almost all of its codes have expired with no new codes. Here is the list of all expired codes for Survive The Killer as of now.

SPOON

10M

SANTA

TEST

700M

HAPPYNEWYEAR

KILLERCRAZE

800M

CHUCKY

TRADINGWHEN

SAWBLADE

5MILLION

ThatsALotOfVisits

LUCKY2020

MASHEDPOTATOES

DEVIOUS

FRIDAY13

900M

CUPID2022

STK2YEARS

WhatsTheCode

LUCKY2022

CHEESE

LUCKY2021

SPOOKY2020

HALLOWVEMBER

CRATESSOON

CUPID

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

FULLMOON

jumpbug

cupid2021

DESYNC

How to redeem Survive The Killer codes

Here is how you can redeem the working codes in Roblox Survive The Killer.