Roblox Tank Legends Codes (March 2023)

Roblox Tank Legends is a fun game where players get better and better tanks to destroy crates and even bosses at some point. In this idle/simulation game, you will spend a lot of time doing nothing as you wait to get resources.

The best way to speed up the process of the game is to use a couple of codes. So, here are all the codes you can use in Roblox Tank Legends that will help you get better tanks, pets, and more.

All Roblox Tank Legends Codes List

Roblox Tank Legends Codes (Working)

20KLIKES — Reward: +1 Double Gems Boost

— Reward: +1 Double Gems Boost UPDATE3 — Reward: +1 Double Damage Boost

— Reward: +1 Double Damage Boost 10KLIKES — Reward: +1 Double Gems Boost

— Reward: +1 Double Gems Boost THANKS1M — Reward: +1 Double Damage Boost

— Reward: +1 Double Damage Boost UPDATE2 — Reward: +1 Double Damage Boost

— Reward: +1 Double Damage Boost 1KLIKES — Reward: +1 Double Coins Boost

— Reward: +1 Double Coins Boost Release — Reward: 250 coins

Roblox Tank Legends Codes (Expired)

These are expired codes for Roblox Tank Legends.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Tank Legends

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Tank Legends codes:

Launch Roblox Tank Legends on your device. Press the “My Pets” button on the bottom side of the screen, shown in the image above with an arrow. Press the “Codes” button next to the “My Pets” button that just appeared, that looks like a gift box. Press on the space where “Redeem your code here!” is written. Paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “Accept” button.

How can you get more Roblox Tank Legends codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Tank Legends codes. Players can find some of the codes for the game on the developers’ official Twitter page. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time, since we will keep this list updated as well.

Why are my Roblox Tank Legends codes not working?

There might be two reasons why your Roblox Tank Legends codes aren’t redeeming. The most likely reason is that you entered the codes wrong. Make sure there are no blank spaces after copying and pasting the codes from our website into Roblox. Additionally, make sure the code you’re entering isn’t expired.

How to use the gems, damage, and coins boosts in Roblox Tank Legends

Screenshot by Gamepur

What you will get from most codes in Roblox Tank Legends are boosts. These will be for gems, coins, or damage. You can find the boosts by clicking the Game Pass button, shown with the blue arrow in the image above. Scroll down a bit and you will find all the boosts you possess. Each boost lasts 15 minutes, so make sure to use them at the right time.

What is Roblox Tank Legends?

Roblox Tank Legends is an idle/simulation game where you buy tanks and use them to break boxes and other items as you level up. You can also get pets to increase damage and speed up the process. The further you get in the game, the more interesting items you have to destroy.