Roblox Texting Simulator codes (July 2022)
The quickest way to earn new pets, devices, and watches.
The Roblox Texting Simulator is one of those user-created worlds that’s success has shocked us. It is exactly what it sounds like, whether for good or bad, but its marketplace is actually quite interesting. There you can find incredibly rare phones, tablets, and accessories to go with them. However, they are disturbingly expensive, but that’s why we have codes ready to help you out.
Codes in the game will grant you cash and other rewards that’ll help you receive new tech. So, to save you some time, here are all of the active codes and their rewards available so far.
How to redeem codes
Redeeming your Gladiator Simulator codes is very similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be ready in no time:
- Log into the Texting Simulator game.
- On the left side of your screen, you will find a Twitter icon. Click on it.
- Copy and paste or type in the codes.
- Click on the ‘Redeem’ button and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.
All active Roblox Gladiator Simulator codes
The following are all of the currently active codes for the Texting Simulator:
- APRILSURPRISE: 100 Diamonds, 1,000 Money, 85 Bitoneum Code
- FREEEGG: 500 Diamonds Code
- ephonepro: 1,000 Money Code
- Spookytime: 1,000 Money Code
- HACKER: 500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code
- beatsheadphones: 500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code
- 100K: 100 Diamonds, 1,000 Money, 100 Bitoneum Code
- gamingstation: 1,000 Money Code
- rainbowpods: 500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code
- GrinningEmoji: 1,000 Money Code
- TextingLord: 1,000 Money Code
- Emoji: 1,000 Money Code
- SoreThumbs: 1,000 Money Code
- Wireless: 10 Diamonds, 100 Money, 50 Bitoneum Code
- Air: 10 Diamonds, 100 Money, 50 Bitoneum Code
- pods: 10 Diamonds, 100 Money, 50 Bitoneum Code
- Texter: 1,000 Money Code
- SpecialSurprise: 1,000 Money Code
- GamePage: 25 Diamonds, 250 Money, 5 Bitoneum Code
- RickyTheFishy: 10 Diamonds, 1,000 Money Code
- LovelyHearts: 50 Diamonds, 2,500 Money Code
- OnTheGram: 500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code
- instagram: 500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code
All expired Roblox Gladiator Simulator codes
The following codes for Gladiator Simulator have expired and can no longer be redeemed:
- ANTIMATTER: 1,000 Money, 100 Diamonds, 100 Bitoneum Code
Astro Portal Codes
There are three portals in the game that require six colored symbols to be entered in a specific order. The following list is the order of the symbols for each portal:
- Moon Portal: Pink, Yellow, Red, Black, Blue, Green
- Mars Portal: Blue, Pink, Orange, Black, Green, Yellow
- Star Portal: Yellow, Pink, Green, Blue, Black, Orange