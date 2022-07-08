Roblox Texting Simulator codes (July 2022)

The Roblox Texting Simulator is one of those user-created worlds that’s success has shocked us. It is exactly what it sounds like, whether for good or bad, but its marketplace is actually quite interesting. There you can find incredibly rare phones, tablets, and accessories to go with them. However, they are disturbingly expensive, but that’s why we have codes ready to help you out.

Codes in the game will grant you cash and other rewards that’ll help you receive new tech. So, to save you some time, here are all of the active codes and their rewards available so far.

How to redeem codes

Redeeming your Gladiator Simulator codes is very similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be ready in no time:

Log into the Texting Simulator game.

On the left side of your screen, you will find a Twitter icon. Click on it.

Copy and paste or type in the codes.

Click on the ‘Redeem’ button and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.

All active Roblox Gladiator Simulator codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for the Texting Simulator:

APRILSURPRISE: 100 Diamonds, 1,000 Money, 85 Bitoneum Code

100 Diamonds, 1,000 Money, 85 Bitoneum Code FREEEGG: 500 Diamonds Code

500 Diamonds Code ephonepro: 1,000 Money Code

1,000 Money Code Spookytime: 1,000 Money Code

1,000 Money Code HACKER: 500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code

500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code beatsheadphones: 500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code

500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code 100K: 100 Diamonds, 1,000 Money, 100 Bitoneum Code

100 Diamonds, 1,000 Money, 100 Bitoneum Code gamingstation: 1,000 Money Code

1,000 Money Code rainbowpods: 500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code

500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code GrinningEmoji: 1,000 Money Code

1,000 Money Code TextingLord: 1,000 Money Code

1,000 Money Code Emoji: 1,000 Money Code

1,000 Money Code SoreThumbs: 1,000 Money Code

1,000 Money Code Wireless: 10 Diamonds, 100 Money, 50 Bitoneum Code

10 Diamonds, 100 Money, 50 Bitoneum Code Air: 10 Diamonds, 100 Money, 50 Bitoneum Code

10 Diamonds, 100 Money, 50 Bitoneum Code pods: 10 Diamonds, 100 Money, 50 Bitoneum Code

10 Diamonds, 100 Money, 50 Bitoneum Code Texter: 1,000 Money Code

1,000 Money Code SpecialSurprise: 1,000 Money Code

1,000 Money Code GamePage: 25 Diamonds, 250 Money, 5 Bitoneum Code

25 Diamonds, 250 Money, 5 Bitoneum Code RickyTheFishy: 10 Diamonds, 1,000 Money Code

10 Diamonds, 1,000 Money Code LovelyHearts: 50 Diamonds, 2,500 Money Code

50 Diamonds, 2,500 Money Code OnTheGram: 500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code

500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code instagram: 500 Money, 250 Diamonds, 50 Bitoneum Code

All expired Roblox Gladiator Simulator codes

The following codes for Gladiator Simulator have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

ANTIMATTER: 1,000 Money, 100 Diamonds, 100 Bitoneum Code

Astro Portal Codes

There are three portals in the game that require six colored symbols to be entered in a specific order. The following list is the order of the symbols for each portal: