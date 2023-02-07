Roblox The Survival Game map guide — all biomes resources and points of interest

The Survival Game’s map is a vast world that offers players the opportunity to explore and interact with its diverse range of flora and fauna. It is constantly evolving, with the addition of new landmarks, areas, and wildlife as the game expands. There are currently three official biomes, each with its own unique points of interest and features. This map guide will tell you about each biome, its points of interest, and resources in The Survival Game.

Grasslands biome points of interest and resources

The Grasslands is the most extensive biome on the map, occupying over half of the land. It is composed of pine and oak wood forests and expansive grasslands. The biome harbors a variety of wildlife, including boar, deer, and chickens.

The Grasslands also feature large mountainous structures with caves containing valuable ore deposits. Additionally, the Grasslands boasts unique stone formations and statues as notable landmarks. Colossus Statues can be found near the center of the map and are two colossal statues that depict warriors raising their swords in a triumphant pose. The left statue is partially damaged, and the broken pieces are located behind a nearby mountain.

Between the mountains, a cave can be found with stone, mushrooms, and iron ore deposits. Stonehedge is another point of interest in the Grasslands biome and is located up north on the map. The origins and purpose of this point of interest remain unclear and shrouded in mystery. You can get many abundant resources in the biome, including Meat and Hide from both boar and deer, Raw Chicken from chicken, Wheat, Carrots, Berries, Leaves, Wood, Stone, Coal, Copper, and Iron.

Desert biome points of interest and resources

The Desert is a large and dry biome filled with sandy dunes and various ore deposits. The only inhabitants of the Desert are two elephants. There are two points of interest in the jungle, the oasis, and the underground temple.

The oasis is a lush area that provides a contrast to the surrounding barren landscape. It allows players to create a small farm and find wood from palm trees. An elephant will also spawn nearby. The underground temple is located inside a mountain and is characterized by Egyptian symbolism and pillars with a sphinx inside. There are cave paths that lead to coal, copper, and iron ore deposits, with the iron deposit being blocked off by a large boulder.

The Desert offers a wealth of resources, including Meat and Hide from its two elephant inhabitants, Wheat, Berries, Leaves, and Wood from its palm trees. Ore deposits of Coal, Copper, and Iron can be found in the underground temple. Whether you’re looking to farm or mine, the Desert has got you covered.

Jungle biome points of interest and resources

The Jungle biome is a lush and verdant environment filled with dense vegetation and unique landmarks. Despite its smaller size, it boasts a significant point of interest – the impressive Moai sculpture.

A standout feature in the Jungle biome is the impressive Moai sculpture, offering an interactive element for players. Activating the sculpture brings it to life as an oracle, imparting wise sayings and inspiring quotes to the player. Adding to the serene environment of the Jungle biome is the peaceful waterfall, offering a visual and audio experience for players.

The Jungle biome provides a variety of natural resources for players to gather. Berries, leaves, and wood can all be collected from the dense vegetation, while stone and coal can be found on the ground or by mining into the earth. These resources can be used for crafting and survival purposes, making the Jungle biome a valuable source for players looking to gather resources.