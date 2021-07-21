Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator codes (July 2021)
Here are the latest working codes for Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator.
Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator allows players to experience different Toy Worlds, take care of toy eggs and grow them. While the game is super fun to play, players will need to spend a lot of gems in order to do that, and with the normal egg hatching speed, it can take a lot of time for the toy to come out. In that case, you can redeem the codes that we have listed below to claim free gems, luck, rebirths and more.
Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator Codes
Some of the Toy Clicking Simulator codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- Void – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Update – 37 Get 6 hours of 2x Luck
- Update36 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update35 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update34 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update33 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update32 – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Update31 – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Update30 – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Update29 – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Update28 – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Update27 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update26 – Get 24 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update25 – Get 6 hours of 2x Rebirths
- Update24 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update23 – Get 12 hours of 2x Rebirths
- Update22 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update21 – Get 6 hours of 2x Toys
- Update20 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update19 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update18 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update17 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Update16 – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- TOYBOOST – Get 24 hours of 2x Toys
- Thanos – Get 6 hours of 2x Super Rebirths
- ThanksSoMuchFor1M – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- SuperRebirths – Get 6x 2x Luck Boost
- Superhero – Get 24 hours of 2x Rebirths
- SUPERBOOST – Get 24 hours of 2x Super Rebirths
- SRBoost – Get 15 minutes of 2x Super Rebirths
- SPEEDBOOST – Redeem this code for 24 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- SoManyToys – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- SecretEgg – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- RobotEgg – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- REBIRTHSBOOST – Redeem this code for 24 hours of 2x Rebirths
- Potions – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Polar – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- Pirate – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- MorePetXP – Get 6 hours of 2x Rebirths
- MoreLeaderboards – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- MajorRevamp – Get 12 hours of 2x Toys
- LUCKBOOST – Redeem this code for 24 hours of 2x Luck
- July4thEvent – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- ImmortalPity – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- GEMBOOST – Get 24 hours of 2x Gems
- FREESRBOOST – Get 1 hours of 2x Super Rebirths
- FoodWorld – Get 2 hours of 2x Super Rebirths
- Emojis – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- EggHunt – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- DarkMatter – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- ClownEgg – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Speed
- Atlantis – Get 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- 200KEvent – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- 1MVisits – Get 6 hours of 2x Luck Boost
- 150kVisits – Get 2 hours of 2x Rebirths
- 1.5MToyBoost – Get 24 hours of 2x Toys
- 1.5MSpeedBoost – Get 24 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- 1.5MRebirthsBoost – Get 24 hours of 2x Rebirths
- 1.5MLuckBoost – Get 24 hours of 2x Luck
- 1.5MGemBoost – Get 24 hours of 2x Gems
Expired Codes
- Toy Clicking Simulator has no expired redeem codes at the moment
How to redeem codes in Toy Clicking Simulator
- Copy a code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator and go to the Menu tab from the right side of the screen.
- Click on the Twitter icon and paste the code you copied before.
- Hit the Redeem buttom to claim your reward.