Roblox Toy Soldierz Codes (May 2023)

Roblox Toy Soldierz is a base defence game where you build a base and then utilize different equipments, weaponry and soldiers to protect it from enemies. While the game’s objective is pretty straightforward, it gets progressively harder as the wave of enemies increases. In that case, you can utilize the codes available for the game, which can be redeemed for free rewards to aid the progression.

Upon redeeming these codes, you can get various rewards, including various materials and Play Points.

Roblox Toy Soldierz codes List

Roblox Toy Soldierz working codes

These are the active Toy Soldierz codes.

2450LIKES – Claim 35 BearZ and 20 Paper

Claim 1 Golden Newbie

Roblox Toy Soldierz expired codes

These codes are no longer active for the game.

200LIKES – Claim 220 Play Points

Claim 220 Play Points

How to redeem Roblox Toy Soldierz codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Toy Soldierz, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

On the left side of the screen, click on the Store option.

Here, select the Enter Codes Option.

Enter the text in the empty text box and click on the redeem button.

How can you get more Roblox Toy Soldierz codes?

Interested players can join the developers’ official Discord server, where they usually reveal new codes. There is also the Toy SoldierZ Roblox page which players can follow to keep a tab of all the latest updates.

Why are my Roblox Toy Soldierz codes not working?

A code not functioning in the game could be due to several reasons. Ensure there aren’t any typos in the code or punctuation mistakes. Check the code for any case-sensitive errors, and if you are copy-pasting it, make sure you aren’t missing any letter, symbol or number.

How to get more rewards in Roblox Toy Soldierz?

Unsurprisingly, playing it is the best way to earn additional rewards in Roblox Toy Soldierz. This is because for each minute you spend playing the game, you will be rewarded with 2 Play Points. These Play Points can then be redeemed in the game for various resources such as barricades and Newbies.

What is Roblox Toy Soldierz?

In Roblox Toy Soldierz, players are tasked with setting up barricades to fend off waves of incoming enemies. In addition to barricades, players will also need to employ plastic soldiers to aid them in their journey. Needless to say, as the game progresses, the waves of enemies become more rapid and harder to deal with.