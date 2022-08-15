All redemption codes available for Tower of Fantasy (August 2022)

The free-to-play MMO adventure Tower of Fantasy brings players to a fantasy-laden world of technology, adventure, and hope. Players will need to make use of every character, weapon, and ingredient found across the world of Aida to shore up their chances in this alien world.

A quick means of getting stronger in Tower of Fantasy is through the use of codes. Occasionally, the developer will offer players unique items and powers attainable only through codes found in various places online. Here, we aggregate all the codes currently available for Tower of Fantasy so players can give themselves a quick boost with free in-game rewards.

Active Tower of Fantasy codes

These codes can be used to redeem for free items in Tower of Fantasy, and we check monthly to ensure we’re always up to date.

Note: Tower of Fantasy codes have redemption limits, meaning code validation is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

ILOVETOF – One Gold Nucleus and five Weapon Battery II's

TOF666 – Starter Welcome Pack, containing 8,888 gold, one SR relic shard box

TOF888 – Channel Event Pack, containing 8,888 gold, one black nucleus, ten Crispy Grilled Fish

Expired Tower of Fantasy codes

These codes are no longer active, and are listed for informational purposes. Tower of Fantasy codes have redemption limits, meaning code validation is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

TOFNEMESISTH – Redeem for rewards [Limit reached]

TOF0811TOF – 1 Gold Nucleus [Limit Reached]

How to redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy

Code redemption in Tower of Fantasy is a straightforward process, but understanding where you need to go within the UI can be confusing at first. Code redemption happens in-game, so you’ll need to be logged-in on your character to start. Once playing the game:

Select the gift box in the top right, holding Alt if necessary to use the mouse button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Select the ‘Rewards’ tab at the bottom, then select ‘Exchange’ on the left menu column.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plug in all of the available codes, and you’ll get a success message on every code still working. Players should note that Tower of Fantasy won’t inform players as to what they’ve redeemed, merely that it has been redeemed.