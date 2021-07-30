Roblox Ultraverse Tower Defense codes (August 2021)

In Roblox Ultraverse Tower Defense, players take on the role of some of their favorite heroes and battle against waves of enemies in one of the most popular tower defense titles you can find in Roblox. We’ve put together this list of Roblox Ultraverse Tower Defense codes to give all players a little boost as they spend hours fighting against waves of enemies.

Working Roblox Ultraverse Tower Defense codes

The following is a list of all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Ultraverse Tower Defense. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes in-game.

FREEGEMS : Awards 75 Gems

: Awards 75 Gems UTDALPHA : Awards 100 Gems

: Awards 100 Gems GROUPMEMBER : Awards 200 Gems

: Awards 200 Gems ALPHA2021 : Awards 250 Gems

: Awards 250 Gems MILLION : Awards 800 Gems

: Awards 800 Gems UTDMILLION : Awards 1000 Gems

: Awards 1000 Gems UPDATE1 : Awards 1350 Gems

: Awards 1350 Gems SHUTDOWN: Awards 1350 Gems

Expired Roblox Ultraverse Tower Defense codes

The following is a list of all the Roblox Ultraverse Tower Defense codes that we know to be expired. We’ll add more to this list as we find they’ve expired, so you know not to try to redeem them.

SHUTDOWNV2: Awards 1350 Gems

How to redeem Roblox Ultraverse Tower Defense codes