Roblox Vector Fission codes (January 2023)

Teaming up with others and combing your armies to defend your base is one of the coolest things you can do, and Roblox Vector Fission offers that in an immersive way. In the game, you have many towers with different roles that you post on various positions and defend your base. The game rewards you with many goodies and XP points for being a good defender.

Getting started with Roblox Vector Fission can be a little boring because you only get one basic tower to start with. But you can use the game’s working codes to get more towers and XP points to up your game. This guide will tell you all Roblox Vector Fission codes and how to redeem them.

All Roblox Vector Fission codes list

Roblox Vector Fission codes (Working)

500K — Reward: 500 XP Points and 1 Omni contract

— Reward: 500 XP Points and 1 Omni contract 100K — Reward: 500 XP Points

— Reward: 500 XP Points NewMenu — Reward: 1 Omni contract

— Reward: 1 Omni contract Exploration— Reward: 250 XP Points

Roblox Vector Fission codes (Expired)

10K— Reward: XP Points and 1 Omni contract

How to redeem codes in Roblox Vector Fission

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Roblox Vector Fission, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Vector Fission on your device.

Click on the Setting button instead of starting the game.

On the right, you will see a space to redeem codes.

Type any working codes there and redeem them to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Vector Fission codes?

There are not many ways to get more Roblox Vector Fission codes. The best way is to keep an eye on the official Discord server of the game’s developers, Oxiduim Studios. You can also join the game’s Roblox Group and get information about new codes there.

Why are my Roblox Vector Fission codes not working?

There could be several reasons why your Roblox Vector Fission codes are not working. The main reason is that the code has expired and is no longer valid. Another reason is that you are entering the code with a typo. You should copy the codes from above to avoid that.

How to unlock towers in Roblox Vector Fission

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike most tower defense games, Roblox Vector Fission does not feature a way to purchase towers with cash. Instead, you need to earn contracts by defending your base or by using codes and using those contracts to get new towers. To get new towers, head to the Towers option in the menu and click Contracts.

What is Roblox Vector Fission?

Vector Fission is a Roblox game where you team up with others to defend your base by strategically placing towers with different roles around it. The game gives you various rewards like contracts and XP points for successfully defending. You can use those to purchase new and stronger towers to be a better defender than everyone.