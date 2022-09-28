Roblox Venture Tale codes (September 2022)

Roblox has many adventure titles, but not many like Roblox Venture Tale. It’s an absolute masterpiece with what it has to offer. The game offers different dungeons where you can go on an adventure. Some are easier, while others are more difficult. There are hundreds of different items and ways to gear up your character for dungeon hunts and get the rewards for completing them. It’s a game where you can invest hours and hours of gameplay, but it still offers more. Additionally, you can use the codes to get the in-game currency that you can use to purchase many items in the game. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Venture Tales to help you.

All working codes for Roblox Venture Tale

Venture Tale Team provides many updates for the game, and a recent update provides new working codes for the players. The codes are extremely useful, as they grant you Ayagems, the in-game currency for Venture Tale, to purchase useful items. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Venture Tale as of this month.

20fivethousand : Redeem this code to get 100 ayagems and scrolls.

: Redeem this code to get 100 ayagems and scrolls. enchanted : Redeem this code to get 100 ayagems.

: Redeem this code to get 100 ayagems. 9kamazing : Redeem this code to get 100 ayagems.

: Redeem this code to get 100 ayagems. vibin2022 : Redeem this code to get rewards.

: Redeem this code to get rewards. katanarelease : Redeem this code to get eternal chunks and 15 scrolls of scholars.

: Redeem this code to get eternal chunks and 15 scrolls of scholars. 10mvisits: Redeem this code to get 100 ayagems and scrolls.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Venture Tale

To redeem any Roblox Venture Tale code, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Venture Tale on your device.

In the lobby, look for the person that has codes & rewards hovering above him; you can find him near the play area.

hovering above him; you can find him near the play area. Talk to him, and a pop-up to enter codes will appear.

Type any of the codes and redeem those to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Venture Tale

Roblox Venture Tale offers many codes, but it is getting older, and some codes expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for Roblox Venture Tale.