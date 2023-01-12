Roblox Zapper Simulator Codes (January 2023)

Roblox Zapper Simulator is a game where players have to collect zaps to get money and upgrades. These zaps are caused by powered electrified weapons you can get from a shop. There are many events in the game where you can use your zapper weapon to defeat boss enemies.

Since this game is a simulation/tycoon game, players will need to get a lot of resources. This is why you might need the boost that a code or two can give you. Luckily, there are a few codes you can use in Roblox Zapper Simulator right at the start of your playthrough.

All Roblox Zapper Simulator Codes List

Roblox Zapper Simulator Codes (Working)

release – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems thanks100 – 1000 Gems

– 1000 Gems NEWYEAR2023 – 2500 Gems

Roblox Zapper Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Zapper Simulator as of now.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Zapper Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Zapper Simulator codes:

Launch Roblox Zapper Simulator on your device. Click on the Twitter button on the left side of the screen. You will see an option to type the codes at the bottom where “Enter Code Here” is written. Type any working code there and hit Redeem to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Zapper Simulator codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Zapper Simulator codes. You can follow the game’s developer on Twitter and watch for any tweets with new codes which will have Zapper Simulator linked. Or, you can just check the page of the game on Roblox, as it has all of the codes listed there at the moment.

Why are my Roblox Zapper Simulator codes not working?

There are two main reasons Roblox Zapper Simulator codes are not working for you. The main reason is that you might be making a typo when entering the codes. When copying the codes from our page, make sure that you don’t leave a blank space after the code has been pasted in Roblox.

What is Roblox Zapper Simulator?

Roblox Zapper Simulator is a combination between a simulation and a tycoon game where you can make amazing electrified weapons that can zap enemies and players alike. You can use these weapons to gather zaps, which are then used to get more money. Later in the game, you will take part in jumping races using special double and triple jump upgrades, and also fight powerful bosses.