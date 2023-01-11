Roblox Shattered Psycho Online codes (January 2023) – Are there any?

One of the biggest anime of the last several years is Mob Psycho 100, so it isn’t much of a surprise that fans have created Roblox experiences based on it. One of these, Shattered Psycho Online, offers players the chance to dive into the world of Seasoning City for more adventures based on the hit anime.

In Shattered Psycho Online, players can redeem codes to earn spins, stat resets, and other in-game rewards. Like in other Roblox games like Anime Adventures, these rewards can give players a valuable edge when competing against other players or defending from the enemies in the game.

All Shattered Psycho Online codes list

Shattered Psycho Online codes (Working)

There are currently no codes for Shattered Psycho Online at the moment, but that will change soon as the developers have said that they would be extending the expired codes shortly.

Shattered Psycho Online codes (Expired)

These are all the expired codes for Shattered Psycho Online.

Sorry for Bugs

100k Visits!!!

1k Players!

40k Visits

75k Visits

SpReset2

YayRaceSpins

400 Likes!

5k Visits!

200 Likes!

FinallyASpResetCode

10k Visits

DeviousFixes!

1k Members O:

100Likes!

BugFix1!

RockyRelease!

Release!

How to redeem codes for Shattered Psycho Online

Screenshot by Gamepur

While there aren’t any codes at the time of this writing, the functionality to redeem them in Shattered Psycho Online is still in the game. Just follow these simple steps:

Load Shattered Psycho Online On the welcome screen, type the code you wish to redeem into the text box in the lower right corner of the screen Hit Enter and the rewards should be added to your current character

How to find more Shattered Psycho Online codes

While there aren’t any codes for the game at the moment, the developers for Shattered Psycho Online have said that they will be reimplemented in the next update. All codes for the game are initially announced on the Shattered Psycho Online Discord server, so you should join it if you want to be the first to find out when new codes are announced.

Why won’t my Shattered Psycho Online codes work?

The most likely answer to why codes won’t work in Shattered Psycho Online is that they are expired. The developers occasionally put the incorrect date into the code expiration field which causes them to expire without warning. If you’re sure the code should be working, make sure you’ve typed it carefully as the codes are case-sensitive.

Does Shattered Psycho Online have a Trello Board?

Many Roblox developers use Trello to keep fans updated about new content and to give them a place to refresh themselves on the game’s controls. The developers behind Shattered Psycho Online have created a Trello board that you can check if you have any questions about the content roadmap or just want to find out how to use specific powers.

What is Shattered Psycho Online?

Shattered Psycho Online is a Roblox experience based on the anime and manga Mob Psycho 100. In it, players create a character called an Esper and battle it out against angry spirits or other Espers to keep the people of Seasoning City safe. There are multiple powers to unlock, weapons to wield, and areas to defend, all inspired by one of the most popular series in anime at the moment.