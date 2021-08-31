Roblox Zenkai Origins codes (September 2021)

Inspired by the popular series Dragon Ball, Zenkai Origins is a fighting game on the Roblox platform. The game allows you to customize your own fighter and take on different quests to progress. You will strive to be the strongest fighter in the game which can take a lot of effort. To make progression easier, players can use free codes to redeem rewards.

Working Roblox Zenkai Origins codes

Here are all the active codes for Zenkai Origins:

FREEMONEY– Redeem code for 5,000 Zen

How to redeem Roblox Zenkai Origins codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Zenkai Origins, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Press the J key or select the settings option from the top right corner of the screen.

Once done, select the Codes Goes Here option and enter the code.

Redeem the code and claim the corresponding reward.

Expired Roblox Zenkai Origins codes

There are currently no expired Roblox Zenkai Origins codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.

How to get more codes for Roblox Zenkai Origins codes

Interested players can join the Popo Studios Discord server for more codes. Developers of the game are very active here and often drop codes for free rewards. Regardless, as new codes are discovered, we will update the guide.