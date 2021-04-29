Rocket League “call limit reached” error explained

Like all games, Rocket League can be prone to issues, errors, and bugs. It’s not pretty, but it happens. A semi-regular bug is that players will get an error that says “call limit reached, try again later” when attempting to log into the game.

Unfortunately, there really isn’t much that players can do with this error except be patient. There are no issues with their connection, download, or account, it is a simple server problem that the developers will need to resolve. So, while it is never nice to not be able to log on to the game you want to play, at least nothing you own is broken. Silver linings, and such.

The most likely issue is either a sudden flood of players that are jamming up the servers as they all attempt to log in, or a number of the login servers may have gone offline for unknown reason, leaving less live servers to handle normal traffic.

The issue doesn’t tend to persist for long as Psyonix are normally quite good about fixing whatever it is that has gone amiss on the backend.

To stay as up-to-date as possible in times like these, players should follow the official Rocket League Twitter account. This will also let you know if the issue really is just you, or if more people are dealing with the same problem.