Rocket League codes (July 2022)

Rocket League has loads of fun cosmetics for everyone to enjoy. From sombreros to hamster wheels, Rocket League has it all. Most of these are earned by playing the game, building up cash, and buying them. However, some can be acquired without any effort on your part. Often, developer Psyonix will put hidden codes in trailers and promotional content for players to find. If you apply these codes, you instantly unlock a unique cosmetic for your car. This guide highlights all of the working codes currently in Rocket League and how to activate them. These codes will work on any platform, including PC.

Rocket League codes

Each of these codes will grant you a cosmetic item when redeemed. These don’t affect gameplay but will undoubtedly make your car more fashionable. Make sure you copy the codes accurately, as they are case-sensitive. These codes have all been tested and will work.

Working Rocket League codes

The following list contains every code we know is working in Rocket League. Read on below to learn how to redeem these codes in the game.

popcorn – Unlocks a limited edition Popcorn Rocket Boost.

Expired Rocket League codes

This list contains every Rocket League code we know has expired. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer available.

Bekind – Limited “VCR” Topper.

– Limited “VCR” Topper. couchpotato – “Couch-Potato” limited edition Player Title.

– “Couch-Potato” limited edition Player Title. rlbirthday – Unlocks 2 WWE Wheels, Antenna, and Banners.

– Unlocks 2 WWE Wheels, Antenna, and Banners. rlnitro – Unlocks “Nitro Circus” Antenna and “Breakout: Nitro Circus” Decal.

– Unlocks “Nitro Circus” Antenna and “Breakout: Nitro Circus” Decal. SARPBC – Unlocks the SARPBC Song, Car, Logo, and Moai Antenna.

– Unlocks the SARPBC Song, Car, Logo, and Moai Antenna. shazam – Unlocks the Octane: Shazam limited edition Decal and Wheels.

– Unlocks the Octane: Shazam limited edition Decal and Wheels. Truffleshuffle – Unlocks the Octane: The Goonies limited edition Decal.

– Unlocks the Octane: The Goonies limited edition Decal. wrestlemania – Unlocks 2 WWE Wheels, Antenna, and Banners.

– Unlocks 2 WWE Wheels, Antenna, and Banners. wwedads – Unlocks 2 WWE Wheels, Antenna, and Banners.

– Unlocks 2 WWE Wheels, Antenna, and Banners. WWE18 – Unlocks 2 WWE Wheels, Antenna, and Banners.

How to redeem Rocket League codes

To redeem codes in Rocket League, launch the game and open the Options subheading from the main menu. Select the Extras tab and then click on the Redeem Code option. This will open a new window where you can type in the active codes we’ve listed above. Enter each one and redeem it to have the rewards automatically applied to your account.

You may need to log out and back in again to get your rewards. Once everything has gone through, you will get a notification on your screen to equip your new items in the Garage.