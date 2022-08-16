Rollerdrome full achievements and trophies list
These trophies may be challenging for some players.
Rollerdrome is an action-focused shooter developed by Roll7, the same studio behind OlliOlli. Rollerblade takes place in the not-too-distant future and centers on shooting while rollerblading across a variety of levels. The game receives praise for its solid presentation, but some of the trophies and achievements for the game can be very difficult to accomplish. The game is currently only available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam.
List of trophies in Rollerdrome
Players can earn up to 22 trophies in Rollerdrome. Most trophies require you to accomplish tasks and successfully pulling off combos. Other modes in the game exist besides the campaign, like the unlockable “Out For Blood” mode that tests your skill and agility. You do earn trophies for playing through the campaign, so we recommend you go through the campaign and try earning all the other trophies while playing through the story. Some trophies will be hard to achieve; one trophy demands you gain more than 3 million points in a single combo.
The following table includes all of Rollerblade’s available trophies on the PlayStation.
|Warming Up
|Play through and finish the Entry Tests
|Bronze
|Debute
|Finish your first Match
|Bronze
|Quarter Finalists
|Reach the Quarters
|Silver
|Semi Finalist
|Reach the Semis
|Silver
|Finalist
|Reach the Final
|Gold
|Champion
|Complete the main Campaign
|Gold
|Untouchable
|Finish a Match without taking any damage
|Bronze
|Half Way
|Complete 50% of the Challenges in the main Campaign
|Silver
|Completionist
|Complete 100% of the Challenges in the main Campaign
|Gold
|Killstreak
|Finish a Match in a single Combo
|Silver
|One for the Record Books
|Perform a single Combo worth more than 3,000,000
|Silver
|Welcome to Rollerdrome
|Finish a Match in the Out For Blood Campaign
|Gold
|All in a Day’s Work
|Finish every Match in the Out For Blood Campaign
|Gold
|Glutton for Punishment
|Complete 100% of the Challenges in the Out For Blood Campaign
|Gold
|Never Outgunned
|Beat the Spider Tank Mk. I without taking any damage
|Gold
|Two Birds
|Eliminate 2 House Players with a single Z-11 shot
|Bronze
|Three’s a Crowd
|Eliminate 3 House Players with a single Grenade
|Bronze
|Slugger
|Finish a level using only Slug Shots
|Bronze
|Ready for Anything
|Complete every Tutorial exercise
|Silver
|Every Trick in the Book
|Perform every Grab Trick in a single Match
|Silver
|Strike A Pose
|Perform every Grind in a single Match
|Silver
|I Am Kara Hassan
|Obtain every other Trophy in the game
|Platinum