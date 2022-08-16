Rollerdrome full achievements and trophies list

Rollerdrome is an action-focused shooter developed by Roll7, the same studio behind OlliOlli. Rollerblade takes place in the not-too-distant future and centers on shooting while rollerblading across a variety of levels. The game receives praise for its solid presentation, but some of the trophies and achievements for the game can be very difficult to accomplish. The game is currently only available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam.

Related: Rollerdrome stressed me to my breaking point in spite of its quality – Review

List of trophies in Rollerdrome

Image via Private Division

Players can earn up to 22 trophies in Rollerdrome. Most trophies require you to accomplish tasks and successfully pulling off combos. Other modes in the game exist besides the campaign, like the unlockable “Out For Blood” mode that tests your skill and agility. You do earn trophies for playing through the campaign, so we recommend you go through the campaign and try earning all the other trophies while playing through the story. Some trophies will be hard to achieve; one trophy demands you gain more than 3 million points in a single combo.

The following table includes all of Rollerblade’s available trophies on the PlayStation.