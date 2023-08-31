Sea of Stars: How to Complete Clockwork Castle & Beat the Dweller of Strife

The plot thickens, and the puzzles get more complex in Sea of Stars’ Clockwork Castle. This place is crawling with enemies, who, in turn, are also crawling toward you. However, the challenge of beating this part of the game goes beyond mere survival. The Clockwork Castle’s puzzles ask players to figure out how to use the tools at their disposal creatively to reach the final area and defeat the Dweller of Strife in Sea of Stars.

Sea of Stars: Open the Door in the Clockwork Castle Puzzle

Image Steps Go through the right door. Drop down and kill the enemies. Stand on the gold tile to spawn a bridge. Head through the bridge to grab the Garden Key. Return to the door area and head through the left door. Drop down and kill the enemies in the area. Push clog pillar left, upward, right, downward, left, and upward. Climb up the platforms and use graplou three times. Use the graplou on the lower platform’s device. Then, push the cog pillar to the right side. Head back outside and insert the Garden Key on the door.

Sea of Stars: Clockwork Castle Level 1 Puzzle Solution

Image Steps Activate the lever to the left to get a cog pillar. Activate the lever to the right to spawn some stoppers. Push the cog pillar to the left, downward, right, and upward. Climb up the stairs and use the graplou. Push the cog pillar to the left, wait for the effect to pass, and then push it to the right. Use graplou to the right, and then the one to the left. Push the pillar downwards and pull the lever to the right. Use the graplou to remove the pillars from their current position. Then, push the pillars in each corner and climb up the stairs.

Sea of Stars: Clockwork Castle Level 2 Puzzle Solution

Image Steps Drop down and use the graplou on the platform to the left. Run to the right, climb up the stairs, and use the floating platform before time runs out. Now, use the lever to pull back the bridge. Stand on the gold tile to deploy a new bridge. Then, head up using the green lever. Stand on the right gold tile to spawn a bridge to the room to the right. Pull the levers to the left and right, but not the center one Climb the stairs and hop on each platform. Then, graplou the cog twice. Head back to the room with the red and green levers. Here, stand on the left tile to deploy a bridge to the left room. Push the cog pillar upward and left Climb the stairs, graplou, and stand on the platform. Then, graplou the cog device. Open the chest before the time runs out to get an Evergreen Leaf ring.

Sea of Stars: Clockwork Castle Level 3 Puzzle Solution

Image Steps Graplou to the left to reach the platform. Push the stairs to the second caged room and pull the lever in the bottom platform. Then, climb up the stairs and pull the lever upstairs. Pull the lever downstairs, push the stairs to the first caged room, and pull the lever upstairs. Push the stairs once more. Climb them and graplou the cog pillar. Stand on the golden tile outside. Drop down to the right and activate the graplou. Then, head back, jump on the graplou platform and ledge above. Enter the room to the right and graplou the cog on the northeastern corner. Graplou the device on the north center floor. Now, it’s time to head to the upper floor.

Dweller of Strife Boss Fight in Sea of Stars

Before going up against the Dweller of Strife, there are four guys you’ll need to take care of. This is a long fight in which many combo and dynamic attacks will be thrown against you.

Combo 1 : Todome lifts and throws a rock at an ally.

: Todome lifts and throws a rock at an ally. Combo 2: V attack slashes in two allies in a V shape.

One Two Three Four Lifts an enemy and throws him at a party member. Deals party-wide magic damage Uses a sword to pierce one ally. Slash two allies in an X shape.

How to Beat the Dweller of Strife in Sea of Stars

The Dweller of Strife is vulnerable to magic, so cast as many magic-based skills as possible, and don’t forget about Live Mana.

