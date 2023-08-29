Sea of Stars – All Combo Moves and Where to Find Them

Combo moves can be a major help in combat in Sea of Stars, and this guide details where to find them.

Sea_of_Stars_Bad_Guys

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sea of Star’s combat is all about using the right moves for the right situation, and sometimes that calls for combo moves. These powerful abilities can deal a lot of damage or offer support for your party, and players will need to find these combo moves during their playthrough, with some being a bit tricky to find than others.

To help you get these powerful moves, we’ve put together this guide with details on where to find all the combo moves in Sea of Stars, as well as details on what they do.

What are Combo Moves in Sea of Stars?

Sea_of_Stars_Combo_Moves
Screenshot by Gamepur

Combo moves are special attacks and abilities players can use during combat and can deal big damage or provide support for your party.

To use them, you need to build up Combo Points, which is done while engaging in combat, landing timed blocks and attacks, and using Live Mana. Players can only have three Combo Points at a time, and they do not carry across to other fights, so it is worth using them if and when you have them.

In order to learn new combo moves, you’ll need to solve puzzles, meet new party members, and do some exploring.

All Combo Moves in Sea of Stars

Sea_of_Stars_Combat_Sea
Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we have listed all the combo moves in Sea of Stars, including their locations, how to get them, and some details on what they can do for you and your party.

NameDescriptionLocationImage
Solstice StrikeA dual attack from Zale and Valere that deals damage and restores 3MP.Unlocked during the introduction in Zenith Academy.Sea_of_Stars_Solstice_Strike_Location
Mending LightA dual move by Zale and Valere. Heals all party members, with a timed heal increasing the effectiveness.Found in the Forgotten Cavern Dungeon.

Solve the climbing puzzle and unlock the keyhole door.		Sea_of_Stars_Mending_Light_Location
Bash DropA dual attack from Valere and Garl, with Garl bashing down on a single enemy for moderate blunt damage.Found behind the save point and campfire in Coral Cascade. Requires you to beat some enemies and solve the light puzzle to open the way.Sea_of_Stars_Bash_Drop_Location
Solar RainA dual move by Zale and Garl, with Zale launching a fireball into Garl’s shield, exploding and homing in on enemies, dealing solar damage.Found in the Moorlands.

Solve the Eclipse puzzle that involves lighting up three symbols in quick succession.		Sea_of_Stars_Solar_Rain_Location
X-StrikeA Dual attack with Zale and Senai. Involves Senai using their portal to allow Zale to dash and slash all enemies for sword, poison, and solar damage.Found in the Haunted Manor Dungeon on Wraith Island.

Solve the puzzle in the Library involving the Knight and King Statues.		Sea_of_Stars_X_Strike_Location
SoonrangA Dual move by Zale and Valere, fires a projectile of both solar and lunar damage that can be bounced to different enemies.Found in the Evermist Solstice Shrine.Sea_of_Stars_Soonrang_Location
Moon ShivDual move by Valere and Senai, High damage on a single enemy. Deals sword, poison, and lunar damage.Found in the Scared Grove when using the light puzzle to create a platform to advance. Raise the platform in the top right to climb up and find the move.Sea_of_Stars_Moon_Shiv_Location

