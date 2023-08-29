Sea of Stars – All Combo Moves and Where to Find Them

Sea of Star’s combat is all about using the right moves for the right situation, and sometimes that calls for combo moves. These powerful abilities can deal a lot of damage or offer support for your party, and players will need to find these combo moves during their playthrough, with some being a bit tricky to find than others.

To help you get these powerful moves, we’ve put together this guide with details on where to find all the combo moves in Sea of Stars, as well as details on what they do.

What are Combo Moves in Sea of Stars?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Combo moves are special attacks and abilities players can use during combat and can deal big damage or provide support for your party.

To use them, you need to build up Combo Points, which is done while engaging in combat, landing timed blocks and attacks, and using Live Mana. Players can only have three Combo Points at a time, and they do not carry across to other fights, so it is worth using them if and when you have them.

In order to learn new combo moves, you’ll need to solve puzzles, meet new party members, and do some exploring.

All Combo Moves in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we have listed all the combo moves in Sea of Stars, including their locations, how to get them, and some details on what they can do for you and your party.