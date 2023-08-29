Sea of Stars: All Celestial Rune Puzzles and How to Solve Them

Sea of Stars makes every aspect of its gameplay a fun challenge. From engaging turn-based combat to puzzling and detailed traversal, everything requires the player’s attention and engagement. Exploration is always rewarded, mainly if a Celestial Rune Puzzle is found.

To solve Celestial Rune Puzzles, players must use their wit and a combination of fast-forwarding and rewinding techniques to form an eclipse. If the puzzle is solved correctly, a new combo skill is unlocked.

All Celestial Rune Eclipse Puzzles in Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Celestial Rune Puzzle in Mountain Trail

Forward time to make the crystal light shine on the first diamond. The light will progressively shift to the smaller diamond trail, spawning a bridge. Cross the bridge to the left. Rewind time to make the crystal light shine on the first diamond to the left. When the light hits the last diamond, the final bridge will appear.

Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Celestial Rune Puzzle in Moorlands

Forward time to make the crystal light shine on the diamond to the right. Wait until the light reaches the light-blue lunar rune at the end. Rewind time to make the crystal light shine on the diamond to the left. The puzzle will be complete when the light stays on both lunar runes at the end.

Since timing is key, this one might take a couple of times to pick up the speed. Solving the Moorlands’ celestial rune puzzle unlocks the Solar Rain combo skill.

Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Celestial Rune Puzzle in Coral Cascades

Forward time to light up the larger diamond trail on the right. Rewind time to light up the shorter diamond trail to the left.

Again, timing is key to solving this celestial rule puzzle, so it might take a few tries. Solving the Coral Cascades’ celestial rune puzzle unlocks the Bash Drop combo skill.

Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Celestial Rune Puzzle in Jungle Path

This puzzle can’t be completed without the ability to forward and rewind time without needing a celestial rune. Progress through the story a bit further, and then come back to it later.

First, activate the windmill past the bridge to the south using the wind powers. It should be facing north. Forward time and activate the lunar light thread to the right to spawn a light-emitting device. Rotate the windmill northwest so it’s facing southeast. Rotate the windmill northeast so it’s facing northwest. Forward time to activate the solar light thread to the left to lower the windmills.

Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Celestial Rune Puzzle in Sacred Grove

To solve the eclipse puzzle in the Sacred Grove, follow these steps:

Light up the trail of light to the north to cause the platform above to rise and reach a secret combo skill, Moon Shiv. Then, rewind time to light up the lunar trail of light south. Finally, rewind time once more to light up the solar trail of light southwest.

Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Celestial Rune Puzzles in Glacial Hike

To solve this first Celestial Rune puzzle, follow these steps:

Push the ice block south using the wind ability to uncover a celestial rune. Forward time to melt the ice block on the right to gain access to the climbable rocks.

After unlocking the ability to forward and rewind time without celestial runes. Solving this celestial rune puzzle is quite simple then: just forward time to light up the lunar magic trail, and then rewind to hit the solar magic trail before time runs out.

Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Celestial Rune Puzzle in Torment Peak

To solve this eclipse puzzle in Torment Peak, the ability to rewind and forward time without celestial runes needs to be unlocked. Then, follow these steps:

Light up the left and right solar and lunar light trails to cause two stone statues to ascend. Push the left statue to the right and upwards. Finally, push the right statue to the left and upwards.

Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Celestial Rune Puzzle in Autumn Hills

This puzzle follows the same structure as always, but the scattered autumn leaves add a little twist.

Activate both runes south to trigger a lever-propelled platform. Use the wind ability to move the leaves up north to completely solve this celestial rune puzzle.

Sea of Stars: How to Solve the Celestial Rune Puzzles in Air Elemental Skyland

The goal is to get the light coming from the first hole to the pillar to the right absorbing it. The reflective windmill south should help. Here are the steps to solving this puzzle:

The first hole in the center hides a light-emitting device. The hole south hides a windmill with a reflective device. Spin it to face northeast.

The light-absorbing device to the right will receive the light, ultimately solving this celestial rune puzzle in Sea of Stars.

Light the solar magic light trails to spawn two reflective windmills. The windmill southwest should be facing northeast. The windmill southeast should be facing northwest. Light the lunar magic trail northwest to spawn the light-emitting device.

While this should solve the puzzle, there’s an extra hidden chest in the northeast solar magic trail.