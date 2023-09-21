Sea of Stars: How to Complete Senai’s World Solstice Shrine

Sea of Stars has several challenges and puzzles for players to undertake, including Solstice Shrines. These puzzles hold powerful items or moves that players can use in combat, making them more powerful and able to tackle the game’s many enemies and bosses.

The Solstice Shrine in Senai’s World later in the game is one of these shrines, and it can be a bit confusing to complete if you don’t figure out the unique quirk that its puzzles are based on.

In this guide, we will detail how to complete the Solstice Shrine in Senai’s World in Sea of Stars, with its location, and a step-by-step guide on how to complete its puzzle.

Where to Find and How to Access Senai’s World Solstice Shrine

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to get to the Solstice Shrine in Senai’s World, you will need to have defeated the Dweller of Dread and unlocked the ability to fly, as the island where the shrine is located is inaccessible otherwise. You will unlock this ability right towards the end of the main game.

As for its location, the Solstice Shrine is found in the left corner area of the map in Senai’s World, which you can see in the image above.

How to Complete Senai’s World Solstice Shrine

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing this Solstice Shrine involves moving some blocks around that will create different pathways to reach buttons, all of which frees up your options for paths, and eventually lead you to the end of the Shrine.

The tricky part about this shrine is figuring out what paths you need to reach the different areas of the puzzles, so we have laid out the solutions step-by-step for you so you can see exactly what need to go where and complete the shrine.