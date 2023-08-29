Sea of Stars – All Solstice Shrines Locations & Rewards

Sea of Stars is riddled with secrets and places for players to discover, including the Solstice Shrines. These special locations provide players with self-contained stories that offer additional rewards and content to enjoy during your adventure.

However, some of these can be tricky to find and enter if you do not have the right equipment, so we’ve put together this guide with all the details on Solstice Shrines in Sea of Stars, including their locations and what rewards you earn from them.

What Are Solstice Shrine in Sea of Stars?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solstice Shrines are small to medium-sized puzzles and challenges found in the world of Sea of Stars. These shrines are designed to be areas that will test players’ puzzle-solving, combat, and platforming skills, and provide helpful rewards like equipment for your troubles.

They are also rather tricky to get into or find, and it may be some time before you can enter or find your way to certain shirne, as the game will usually place them a points where you can complete them if you choose to.

All Solstice Shrines in Sea of Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below we have listed the locations and rewards of all the Solstice Shrines in Sea of Stars, and will update this guide with more specific, detailed guides as they become available.