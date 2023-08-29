Sea of Stars – All Solstice Shrines Locations & Rewards
Solstice Shrine are extra challenge’s players can do for more rewards in Sea of Stars, and this guide details where you can find them.
Sea of Stars is riddled with secrets and places for players to discover, including the Solstice Shrines. These special locations provide players with self-contained stories that offer additional rewards and content to enjoy during your adventure.
However, some of these can be tricky to find and enter if you do not have the right equipment, so we’ve put together this guide with all the details on Solstice Shrines in Sea of Stars, including their locations and what rewards you earn from them.
Related: Sea of Stars Complete Guide – Party Members, Collectibles, Wheels, & Side Quests
What Are Solstice Shrine in Sea of Stars?
Solstice Shrines are small to medium-sized puzzles and challenges found in the world of Sea of Stars. These shrines are designed to be areas that will test players’ puzzle-solving, combat, and platforming skills, and provide helpful rewards like equipment for your troubles.
They are also rather tricky to get into or find, and it may be some time before you can enter or find your way to certain shirne, as the game will usually place them a points where you can complete them if you choose to.
All Solstice Shrines in Sea of Stars
Below we have listed the locations and rewards of all the Solstice Shrines in Sea of Stars, and will update this guide with more specific, detailed guides as they become available.
|Location
|Description
|Reward
|Image
|Evermist Island
|This shrine is a relatively simple block-pushing puzzle, that that you move a blue crystal block in a certain path, and use stone blocks to help block and direct its path.
Requires the Evermist Shrine Key, which is given to the player in Mirth by the Headmaster.
|Reward – Soonrang Combo Move
|Wraith Island
|This shrine involves using multiple pillar-like platforms and circle keys to shift and alter the shrine layout and reach the blue chest at the end.
|Main reward – Solstice Sash armor
Additional Loot – Shimmering Sword