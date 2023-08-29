Sea of Stars: Relics Explained – Costs, Locations, & Their Uses

Relics are one of the more unique items in Sea of Stars, as they can have the biggest impact on your experience in the game with how challenging or relaxed your playthrough will be. There are multiple different Relics to find, and they all offer wildly diverse effects you can mix and match to create a unique experience for yourself.
To help you find these items, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on Relics in Sea of Stars, including their locations, effects, and what they cost.
Relics are items players can purchase in Sea of Stars that affect certain aspects of the game, allowing players to tailor their experience to their liking. These items are found in stores and from merchants around the world, and all have various effects that can be toggled on and off at the player’s discretion.
These can include altering certain mechanics, like blocking, changing the value of gold or EXP earned, or creating a more challenging or relaxing gameplay experience. To use these, you will need to purchase them from merchants.
All Relics in Sea of Stars
Below we have listed all of the Relics we have currently found in Sea of Stars, including their abilities, costs, and where they can be purchased.
Relic Name
Description
Location
Cost/Unlock Condition
Image
Amulet of Storytelling
Increases your party member’s health by 100% and auto heals your party after combat.
Given to the player by the Headmaster of Zenith Academy in the introduction to the game.
Free
Sequent Flare
Shoot a small star from your active party member when they hit a timed block/attack, providing more visual confirmation.
Given to the player by the Headmaster of Zenith Academy in the introduction to the game.
Free
Adamant Shard
Ensure double hits on regular attacks, but reduces bonus damage they grant by 50%.
Found in the Weapon and Armor Merchants in the world.
15G
Sixth Sense
Add a 35% chance of automatically getting timed blocks, giving a bit more wiggle room for those who struggle with this mechanic.
Found in the Weapon and Armor Merchants in the world.
15G
Truestrike Pendant
Removes the 20% resistance enemies gain while casting.
Found in the Weapon and Armor Merchants in the world.
45G
Guardian Aura
Decreases the damage you take by 30%.
Found in the Weapon and Armor Merchants in the world.
15G
Double Edge
Increases enemy defense while casting, and decreases their defense when they are not casting.
Found in the Brisk Secret Store
150G
Dubious Dare
Increases the damage you take by 40%.
Found in the Brisk Secret Store
150G
Tome of Knowledge
Increases the EXP gained by 20%.
Found in the Brisk Secret Store
150G
Gold Tooth
Reduces the cost of goods in stores by 10%
Found in the Town of Lucent Store.
225G
Mithreel Rod
Fish Stamina will deplete faster, making them easier to catch.
Found in the fishing shop in Mirth, once you have the building plans and the fisherman moved there.
Reward for catching 4 fish species
Stereofilament Line
Fishing line has more health, taking longer to break.
Found in the fishing shop in Mirth, once you have the building plans and the fisherman moved there.
Reward for catching 7 fish species
Sailent Sails
Ship sailing speed is increased by 20%.
Found in the merchant shop in Mirth, once you have the building plans and the Merchant moved there.
135G
