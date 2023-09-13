September 2023 Nintendo Direct: All Announcements, Release Dates, Where to Watch

Nintendo has announced a Direct for September 14, 2023, focusing on games coming out during the Winter season. There are also rumors swirling about the successor to the Nintendo Switch, which might also get teased during the event, especially if Nintendo is planning on launching it during the upcoming holiday season or if it’s being saved for an early 2024 release.

Nintendo hasn’t had a stacked year in terms of its exclusives, but it hasn’t needed to, as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the tentpole release of 2023 and was a huge hit for the company. There have also been other acclaimed games, such as Pikmin 4, which has kept audiences returning to their Nintendo Switch, and the recent The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where You Can Watch The September 2023 Nintendo Direct

The next Nintendo Direct will take place on September 14 at 16:00 CEST / 3:00 pm BST. The show will be broadcast on Nintendo’s official YouTube channels, with a link to the UK broadcast available above. You can set notifications on the video, so you’ll be notified when it goes live.

What To Expect From The September 2023 Nintendo Direct

All Nintendo has said about the upcoming Nintendo Direct is that it will be 40 minutes long and it will feature games coming during the Winter season. There are a few obvious games that will appear, such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, Super Mario RPG, the Switch port of Hogwarts Legacy, WarioWare: Move It, Detective Pikachu Returns, and The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. There will likely be announcements for new games as well.

There is also talk about the next Nintendo console, considering the Nintendo Switch has been around since 2017 and is showing its age, especially compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It’s likely that Nintendo will dedicate a full Direct to its new system, but it’s easy to imagine a teaser appearing at the end of the September 2023 Nintendo Direct.