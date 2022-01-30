Setting up the Coastlands Camp request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

When you reach the Cobalt Coastlands region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll have the chance to work on setting up more camps in the region. These camps are extremely useful, so you fast travel around the area and have you heal your Pokémon after you’ve been exploring for a set amount of time. In this guide, we’ll detail how you can complete Setting up the Coastland Camp request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll want to make sure you reach the Cobalt Coastlands to begin this assignment. You can find this request with Gully, who is in the center of Sand’s Reach. When you reach Gully, she needs your help finding Yorrich of the Construction Corps. They’ve gone missing, and she needs your help locating them.

Where to find Yorrich of the Construction Corps

You can find Yorrich not too far away from Gully’s position. You can find Yorrich on the bottom finger of the island of Sand’s Reach. Yorrich will be next to a Chatot, who is harassing him when you get there. A cutscene will play out when you arrive, and then you’ll have to battle against the Chatot. We recommend using this time to try and catch the Pokémon to add it to your Pokédex.

After defeating Chatot, you can save Yorrich and send him back to Gully. After another cutscene plays out, you’ll have a new camp in Cobalt Coastlands.