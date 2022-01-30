Shellos of the East and West request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Anthe, the clothing shop owner, needs to be inspired again. What better Pokémon to inspire fashion than one that can take on two forms? She is looking for a Shellos from both the east side and west side of Hisui. Time to hunt them down. Here is how you complete the Shellos of the East and West request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You unlock this request at the same time you unlock the ability to travel to the Cobalt Coastlands. Pick this request up from Anthe in front of the clothing shop and make your way out to the Coastlands. You won’t be able to catch a Shellos until you have completed the portion of the game where you unlock Basculegion as a rideable Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are able to travel across the water, make your way over to the section of the Cobalt Coastlands named Seagrass Haven. The small island here is home to the blue and green Shellos. They are easy to catch and don’t run away all that easily. Once you have one of those Shellos, it is time to catch a pink one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The pink Shellos can be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands, the first area of the game after you leave Jubilife Village. Make your way there and travel to the Heights Camp. Travel to the southwest corner of the map to Ramanas Island. You will find plenty of pink Shellos here to catch.

Once you have both types of Shellos, head back to Anthe at the clothing shop. She will thank you for your efforts by giving you more clothing to choose from in her shop.