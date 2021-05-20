Should Captain Anderson break into Udina’s office or go to Citadel Control in Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

With the Normandy grounded on the Citadel, you’re unable to continue your fight with Saren and cut him off on Ilos in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Thankfully, Captain Anderson reaches out to you to meet him in Flux, a local club on the Citadel. He shares with you a plan to remove the lockdown on the ship to get you and your crew out of here. He’ll present to you a choice of going to Udina’s office in the Embassay to turn it off or assault Citadel Control tower. While the result of these choices are the same, some small details change.

Breaking into Udina’s office

By breaking into Udina’s office, Anderson will be in a confrontation against Udina. The encounter won’t last long. Anderson will land a solid punch to the side of Udina’s jaw before lifting the locking down, enabling the Normandy and her crew to fly off to Ilos.

Assaulting Citadel Control tower

This one is slightly more dangerous for Anderson. He’ll attack the tower and get into a brief fight with C-Sec security. He’ll take a shot to his side, but he’ll still get the job done to complete the mission, enabling the Normandy and her crew to fly away.

Going into Udina’s office is the best option of the two choices as it offers the lowest amount of risk for Captain Anderson. There are extremely few consequences here, even if Anderson gets shot by C-Sec security, so you can make any decision you want.