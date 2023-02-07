Should you be a Witch or Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with options that are both unique to the game’s experience and familiar if you are used to the franchise. Among the many options you get to choose from for your character is whether or not you want to be classified as a Witch or a Wizard. Though it may not seem like an important option, it is one that you cannot change later. Because of this, it is important to know what happens should you choose one option or the other. So should you be a Witch or a Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy Witch or Wizard choice explained

The option to choose whether you want to be a Witch or a Wizard appears at the end of the character creation screen before you choose to start your adventure. If you are familiar with the franchise, typically Witch is the term for a female spellcaster and Wizard is associated with male spellcasters. While this may seem like an important option, most characters in the game ignore the pronoun reference for your character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you create your character, you will be presented with many options to change their look. That being said, whether you choose to be classified as a Witch or Wizard will not change any of the options you have available to you during character creation or later in the game. All of the hair, body types, facial structures, and even tone of voice options will be available despite the choice made at the end.

As far as the story goes, most characters simply refer to you as the new kid or use sentences that don’t follow the option you chose. When it comes to the story, the option of being a Witch or a Wizard won’t affect your ability to explore Hogwarts, roam Hogsmead, or alter the story in any way. All of the same events will play out just as they would with any of the other options. The only change that occurs is which dormitory your character is placed in.