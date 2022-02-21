Should you choose not yet or let’s go during Dying Lands in Horizon Forbidden West?

There are a few moments in Horizon Forbidden West when you’ll be forced to make a choice that has a considerable impact on the next part of a quest and even your time. This guide explains the choice between not yet or let’s go in the Dying Lands main quest, so you know what you’re letting yourself in for.

Choose let’s go if you’ve got a lot of time to spare

If you choose let’s go, you’ll need to complete the rest of the quest, which requires at least 30 minutes. Aloy must explore a hidden repair facility and defeat a boss before reaching a natural point where you can quit without losing progress. There are no campfires along the way. You can safely quit the game without losing progress once you’ve killed the boss and have overridden Hephaestus in the Repair Facility’s central computer.

If you choose not yet, you’ll be free to explore Plainsong a bit longer, complete side quests, stock up on resources, and do anything apart from the main quest. Furthermore, you won’t lose out on anything by picking let’s go because you can come back once the quest is complete to pick up where you left off with all the NPCs in this area.