Yarra and Drakka haven’t necessarily been seeing eye to eye on the situation involving the Wound of the Sand in Scalding Spear. Yarra is trying to do right by her people but is ashamed to admit that the water has dried up. Drakka, on the other hand, desperately wants to overthrow Yarra because of her lying and lack of respect for the clan. Both make compelling arguments, but you can only choose one. Should you choose Yarra or Drakka in Horizon Forbidden West?

This decision comes after you have completed the Thirst for the Hunt and the Wound of the Sand missions. During these missions, you journey with both Drakka and Yarra and learn their respective stories. You come to realize that neither one of them is really correct in their way of thinking. Drakka sent out scouts to find water because they weren’t getting any. This caused one of his men to tamper with the pumps that supplied the water to Scalding Spear. When the water ran out, Yarra tried to hide it as she fixed everything. No one is to blame. So who do you choose?

Sadly, it doesn’t really matter who you choose. You have the option to side with neither of them but that immediately brings up the decision again. No matter who you choose, you will end up fighting the other one. When their squad gets defeated, whoever you chose will kill the other one and resume the role of commander. The only effect moving forward from this choice is that the person you chose will give you a mission later on. Either way, it is the same mission though.