Should you complete Naomi Protocol: Cut down the Tree in Ixion?

Ixion, the city-building survival video game developed by Bulwark Studios has finally been released. Players take on the role of “the Administrator” in charge of the VOHLE Void Structure (VVS) and have to manage the crew and resources to complete the campaign. With great power comes great responsibility, and players will be prompted to make several choices throughout the game that will affect the story. One of these choices is the Naomi Protocol, indicated on several choices throughout the story, and tied to the Help of the Forgotten Member achievement, which requires players to initiate Naomi Protocol three times. Naomi Protocol: Cut down the Tree is featured in Chapter 1, and has many players wondering if they should initiate it. The answer is yes, but not immediately. Here is how you can successfully complete Naomi Protocol: Cut down the Tree in Ixion.

How to complete Naomi Protocol: Cut down the Tree in Ixion

In Chapter 1, players will be boarding a Science Ship at Uranus after leaving the facility, which houses a mysterious tree. You have three options to choose from:

Carry out Ecological Analysis (2 Cycles): gives 15 Science, and unlock additional options

gives 15 Science, and unlock additional options Naomi Protocol: Cut down the tree (5 Cycles) : gives 15 Science, 25 Food, 25 Carbon

: gives 15 Science, 25 Food, 25 Carbon Leave Uranus: disables the other choices

Do not immediately select the Naomi Protocol. First, Carry out Ecological Analysis, which will give you 15 Science and unlock the following additional options:

Harvest the edible elements of the tree (3 Cycles): gives 25 Food

gives 25 Food Naomi Protocol: Cut down the tree (5 Cycles): gives 15 Science, 25 Food, 25 Carbon

gives 15 Science, 25 Food, 25 Carbon Leave Uranus: disables the other choices

Harvest the edible elements of the tree and then initiate Naomi Protocol: Cut down the tree. All of this will take a total of 10 cycles, and give you a total of 30 Science, 50 Food, and 25 Carbon. This is the most efficient way of completing the Naomi Protocol as it will give you much-needed early game resources.